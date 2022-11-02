November 2nd, 2022: We added new FIFA World codes!

FIFA World is a Roblox game from none other than FIFA themselves. This game allows you to channel your inner athlete by celebrating all things Football with a plethora of mini-games and activities. You can search the world to collect items in a treasure hunt, or you can run around mini-courses to try to hit the goals in as few attempts as possible. You can gain Medals for participating in these activities and for completing quests. These Medals can then be spent at in-game stores for new trails, footballs, and more.

However, you can also use FIFA World codes to get your hands on free Medals and Footballs with half of the effort. The game's developers, FIFA, occasionally release codes to celebrate milestones for the game. We've gathered all of the currently active codes for you in this handy guide and with the World Cup 2022 on its way, make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new.

Working FIFA World Codes

FIFA5000 - Jack O' Lantern Football (NEW!)

- Jack O' Lantern Football (NEW!) FIFAWorld - 350 Medals (NEW!)

Expired FIFA World Codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for FIFA World.

How to redeem FIFA World Codes

You can follow these simple steps to redeem your FIFA World codes:

Launch FIFA World Once you're in the game, look around you until you see this: The word "Codes" should be floating above it. Head over here, and press the interaction button when you are prompted to. Enter your code into the text box that appears to claim your reward.

If you successfully redeem a code, your reward will be shown to you and placed in your inventory (if it's a Football or other item). However, if you are rewarded Medals, they will instantly be added to your current Medal count.

