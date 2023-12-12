Creatures of Sonaria codes for December 2023

12th December 2023: We checked for new Creatures of Sonaria codes.

Creatures of Sonaria is a Roblox survival game where you’ll start out as a weak creature and grow stronger through hunting, fighting, and surviving natural disasters (and being attacked by other creatures).

Surviving as a weaker creature can be difficult, but luckily, you’ll earn things like Revive Tokens and stat-boosting Plushies to aid your survival efforts. You’ll get these naturally as you play, but if you’re in a hurry to grow stronger quickly, you can use Roblox codes to get some neat freebies that will help you survive early on. These codes are normally announced by developers on socials and on the game’s Roblox page after it reaches milestones, but we’ve done all the work right here and compiled this list of all the latest Creatures of Sonaria codes to help give your newest creature the best possible chances of surviving.

All working Creatures of Sonaria codes

AstralAscension : 1 Astral Quetzal Plushie

: 1 Astral Quetzal Plushie REVERSEDEATH : 1 Revive Token

: 1 Revive Token GrowBig: 2 Max Growth Tokens

All expired Creatures of Sonaria codes

ANGELICSHELPER

RebusIsMine

IShatteredHim

SeekMe

IllPerfectSonaria

ArbyYoutuber

DollfaceYoutuber

MomotaYouTuber

ZotoYoutuber

WELCOMETORECODE

CAMPFIRECAMPOUT

How do I redeem codes in Creatures of Sonaria?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Creatures of Sonaria? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Creatures of Sonaria in Roblox. If you haven’t already, choose your creature and customize it. If you aren’t there already, head to the game’s main menu by clicking the red door icon in the top right corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios Once you’re in the main menu, click the blue gift box icon in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: VG247/Sonar Studios Input your code in the “Input code…” field and hit “Redeem.”

