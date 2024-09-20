With these EA Sports FC 25 tactics codes, you can emulate the best formations from both the greatest managers in club football and the top eSports pros to grace the pitch.

One of the biggest new additions to EA Sports FC 25 is what EA is calling FC IQ, a wholesale rework of the game’s underlying tactics engine which gives players new roles and responsibilities on the pitch.

Now, rather than relying on the same old player instructions that have been in the game for years, you can craft a detailed tactical plan including new positions which are more akin to modern football.

With the false-back you can have one of your full-backs move inside into midfield while you’re in possession, overloading the middle of the pitch and giving you more passing options. Or, if you like building attacks out wide, you can slot a Half-Winger into the CAM slot, which pushes your player out onto the flanks to combine with your wide players or to cross themselves.

But while this system is both powerful and exciting, it can also be a bit overwhelming. What if you just don’t want to get steamrollered online, or fancy playing a few games online without your team feeling disjointed?

To take some of the tactical burden off of players, EA added a way to get the best tactics is EA Sports FC 25 without enrolling in Coverciano (Italy’s elite coaching academy). Each formation and tactical plan in the game generates a unique, sharable code, which any other player can input to instantly mould their team into the same framework.

Here’s a selection of codes for playing like the best real managers and top eSports pros.

EA Sports FC 25 Tactics Codes

Man City/Pep Guardiola - 1#P5MKK8#Vp Arsenal/Mikel Arteta - Gce&cabtYk6 Liverpool/Arne Slot - y#Mg#KG?FSm Aston Villa/Unai Emery - &HMma%#A@SA Spurs/Ange Postecoglu - 1HNHjMK@HTp Chelsea/Enzo Maresca - 3HP#$RLBKVr Manchester United/Erik ten Hag - 1HNJjPJ9AVF Real Madrid/Carlo Ancelotti - QcoxzE$YiuE Atletico Madrid/Diego Simeone - FZeZf5qLPF1 Barcelona/Hansi Flick - mH?3866uxDa Juventus/Thiago Motta - $H93755MvHx Napoli/Antonio Conte - @ZYRZDUFS7z Inter/Simone Inzaghi - K&j?&VyUcH? Milan/Paulo Fonseca - 7#T9qVQFGZb Bologna/Vincenzo Italiano - PYnQmTf3ptD Bayern/Vincent Kompany - E#c4yeYQfm4 Leverkusen/Xabi Alonso - NZmBzktZXNB Dortmund/Nuri Sahin - 6HS%oEeBV4u Leipzig/Marco Rose - gs4K73EMy?E PSG/Luis Enrique - QYo?mkhYqSE Marseille/Roberto De Zerbi - uHGwF#C44MS Lyon/Pierre Sage - 3zQY%LM9B&n Monaco/Adi Hutter - &HMpWL#8@2o

We will add more as we see them across YouTube and X.

How to use EA Sports FC 25 Tactics Codes

To make use of a tactics code in Ultimate Team, go into your Squad menu and press in the right stick on your controller (R3) to access Team Management.

Then press right on the d-pad to get to a blank tactic and press X on PlayStation or A on Xbox to import.

Now input the CASE-SENSITIVE code and you will have your shiny, new tactic ready to go!

You will be prompted as to whether you want to make your new tactic active immediately, but if it isn’t, press Triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox while over a specific tactical plan to make it active.

EA Sports FC 25 Best Tactics

To give you some context, by their very nature, Pro Player set-ups are usually very strong, straightforward and make full use of the most overpowered mechanics in the game. However, they’re not always the best for casual or even intermediate players.

This is for a couple of reasons. First, this might not come as a surprise, but Pros are extremely good at the game, meaning they can dribble, pull off skill moves and finish difficult chances more consistently than most people. This means their formations and tactical set-ups are fine tuned to create these opportunities, but that might not work as well for less invested players.

Secondly, since Pro set-ups are designed to play against other high-level opponents, they tend to be very defensive. In FC 24, the meta was to have as many defenders and big defensive players as possible, even to the point of using 5-at-the-back formations at times. Again, in these ultra-defensive formations, you need to be a really good offensive player to work your way back up the pitch. So keep that in mind if you’re wondering why a certain tactic code isn’t working for you.