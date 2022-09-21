September 21st, 2022: We added new codes.

Have you ever wanted to have a ton of animals as loyal friends that follow you around and bring you gold? That's exactly what you can do in Collect All Pets! In this Roblox game, your aim is to collect as many different pets as possible. Your pets can help you get more gold and unlock new areas, which then helps you get more pets which will help you get more gold and open new areas to get more pets - you get the idea. Also, collecting gold can help you to fulfill quests that reward you with pet eggs to boost your collection, which is why gold is so important.

Collect All Pets codes reward you with gold boosts that are active for various periods of time. They can be active from anywhere from 1 hour to 4 hours. The boosts help you to collect more gold with less effort, which then allows you to fill your collection of pets much faster. Game developers, TwoZoos, release codes with major and minor updates, so make sure to check back here regularly to see what's new!

Working Collect All Pets codes

FirstCodeEver - x2 Gold Boost (1 Hour)

- x2 Gold Boost (1 Hour) FFR - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) ProsperousGrounds - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) ConcaveForward - x2 Gold Boost (1 Hour)

- x2 Gold Boost (1 Hour) ToPointOh - x2 Gold Boost (3 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (3 Hours) buttertom_1m - x2 Gold Boost (3 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (3 Hours) NotEnoughDrops - x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours) OverEasy - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) ArcticMoon - x2 Gold Boost (118 Minutes)

- x2 Gold Boost (118 Minutes) StrobeLight - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) SticksAndStonesAndLevers - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) FourCrystals - x2 Gold Boost (6 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (6 Hours) ThingsThatHaveWaves - x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours) Ocean - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) Electromagnetism - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) Stadium - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) FiveNewCodes - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) FromTheMachine - x2 Gold Boost (3 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (3 Hours) Amebas -x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours)

-x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours) MrPocket - x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours) FusionIndy - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) Sub2PHMittens - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours) CommonLoon - x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours) ChocolateMilk - x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours)

- x2 Gold Boost (4 Hours) Meerkat - x2 Gold Boost (2 Hours)

Expired Collect All Pets codes

BunniesGoHam

TooManyDrops

ShinyHuntiny

DuelingDragons

WhoLetTheDogsOut

ItsTheGrotto

NewCode

DuneBuggy

OneOutOfEight

GenAutoCalc

CrazyDiamond

Unihorns

How do I redeem codes in Collect All Pets?

To redeem Collect All Pets codes, you'll need to follow these simple steps:

Launch Collect All Pets When the game has loaded, click on the label icon at the top of your screen. It's next to the settings icon. A text box will appear in the middle of your screen and "enter codes" will be written above it. Put your chosen code into the text box to claim your reward.

It really is as simple as that! If you've tried to put in an expired code, the game will tell you.

Also, Collect All Pets codes can be stacked. This means that if you want to, you can redeem all of the active codes in one go to have hours (or even days) of active boosts.

