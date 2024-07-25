How to install and play Fallout: London

Whether you've been looking forward to playing Fallout: London for ages, or just heard about it recently, the good news is that it's finally time to do just that. However, unlike with mainstream releases, there's a bit more of a process involved in getting started this time around - especially if you're playing through Steam. But, if you're wondering how to install Fallout: London and get it set up so that you can play, you're in the right place.

If you're completely up to speed with Fallout: London, it's what's called a "full conversion mod" for Fallout 4 set in a post-apocalytic version of the English capital, crammed full of new factions to meet and quests to complete.

It also stars Baldur's Gate 3's Neil Newbon and even a former Speaker of the UK's House of Commons, as well as being an unadulterated new slice of Fallout. What else could you want? So, here's what you need to do to head on down to ol' Blighty in Fallout: London.

What you need to install and play Fallout: London

Right, first of all, Fallout: London requires a PC copy of Fallout 4 with all of its DLC — that's everything from Automatron through to Nuka-World, including the workshop packs. If you're looking to make things as easy as possible, buying the Game of the Year edition is a good idea, since it comes with all of the DLC.

Now, the mod won't work with Epic Games store-bought copies of Fallout 4 on release, so you'll need to buy it from either GOG.com — which is distributing the mod — or Steam.

You'll also likely need a minimum of about 60GB free space on whichever drive you're planning to use for the mod install if you want to be on the safe side, going by the fact GOG has said it's "over 40 GB of download". As for next steps, well, they depend on which storefront you bought your copy of Fallout 4 from, and here they are, direct from GOG itself.

How to install Fallout: London on GOG

If you want to play Fallout: London via a GOG copy of Fallout 4, you'll need to follow the steps below:

Install the English version of Fallout 4: GOTY Edition via GOG GALAXY. Get Fallout: London in GOG's store for free. Install Fallout: London via GOG GALAXY and launch it. Follow the launcher’s instructions, and enjoy!

How to install Fallout: London on Steam

If you want to play Fallout: London via a Steam copy of Fallout 4, you will need to roll back the game to a previous update that's compatible with Fallout: London.

This involves going through a process of downloading each piece of the old 1.10.163.0 version of Fallout 4: GOTY Edition, deleting your current files, then copying the files you downloaded into your current installation of Fallout 4. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Type steam://open/console into your browser. This will prompt Steam to open the console. There, you need to download each part of the previous Fallout 4: GOTY Edition version by typing the following commands into the console: For Part A use: download_depot 377160 377161 7497069378349273908 For Part B use: download_depot 377160 377163 5819088023757897745 For the executable file use: download_depot 377160 377162 5847529232406005096 For the English version use: download_depot 377160 377164 2178106366609958945

You will then need to download the content for each of the DLCs you own. Type these commands (remember: having these DLCs is necessary to play Fallout: London):

For HD Texture Pack use: download_depot 377160 540810 1558929737289295473 For Automatron use: download_depot 377160 435870 1691678129192680960 For Automatron English language pack use: download_depot 377160 435871 5106118861901111234 For Wasteland Workshop use: download_depot 377160 435880 1255562923187931216 For Far Harbor use: download_depot 377160 435881 1207717296920736193 Far Harbor English language pack use: download_depot 377160 435882 8482181819175811242 For Contraptions Workshop use: download_depot 377160 480630 5527412439359349504 For Vault-Tec Workshop use: download_depot 377160 480631 6588493486198824788 For Vault-Tec Workshop English language pack use: download_depot 377160 393885 5000262035721758737 For Nuka World use: download_depot 377160 490650 4873048792354485093 For Nuka World English language pack use: download_depot 377160 393895 7677765994120765493

Now, delete everything in your current Fallout 4: GOTY Edition installation folder and replace it with everything in the Steam library folder you downloaded (more detail on where to find this below).

You can then install Fallout: London via GOG GALAXY and launch it. Follow the launcher’s instructions, and enjoy!

These new files will download into your Steam library folder (by default it is "C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\content\app_377160") in separate depot folders. For example, the Fallout 4 executable file would be in a folder named "depot_377162".

Once you are done, it means you have constructed the entirety of the previous version of Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition. Now, simply delete everything in your current Fallout 4: GOTY Edition installation folder and replace it with everything in this folder.

So, there you go. If you were hoping to play Fallout: London on PlayStation or Xbox consoles at release and are wondering where your instructions are, I'm afraid I've got some news. Regardless, make sure to stay tuned to our coverage of the mod, and read our recent interview with GOG about the storefront deciding to distribute it, and the exciting things that may lead to down the line.