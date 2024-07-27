Honkai Star Rail Yunli kit, materials, and Traces priority

Honkai Star Rail's Yunli kit might look a little familiar, if you've spent time with a certain other 5-star physical Destruction character, and the selection of Yunli materials is familiar, too. Since she's another Xianzhou character, Yunli uses Artifex items and Regret of Infinite Ochema for her Traces, so if you've been playing for a while, you might already have a lot of what you need.

Our Star Rail Yunli guide breaks down how Yunli's kit works and what materials she needs to reach max levels.

Honkai Star Rail Yunli kit and materials

Honkai Star Rail Yunli kit

Yunli’s kit resembles Clara’s, with follow-up counter attacks as its main feature, though Yunli has some extra self-support abilities that help her deal with incoming attacks more effectively. Almost all her utility comes from counter attacks and the enhanced counters she performs after using her ultimate, but unlike Clara, Yunli’s ultimate needs smart timing to work well. It only lasts for a single ally or enemy turn, and even though Yunli still counters every time she’s hit, her basic counterattacks do much less damage than the enhanced ones.

Yunli basic attack: Galespin Summersault

Yunli’s basic attack deals the usual small amounts of damage to a single target, equal to 50 percent of her attack at level one and 110 percent at level seven.

Yunli skill: Bladeborne Quake

Yunli restores her own HP equal to 20/30 percent of her attack, plus 50/200. She also deals physical damage to a single target equal to 60/120 percent of her attack, and enemies adjacent to that target receive physical damage equal to 30/60 percent of her attack.

It’s not the most powerful ability, but Yunli restoring her own HP takes the pressure off your healer. Using her skill also gives her a nice little bit of energy to fuel her kit’s most important features.

Yunli talent: Flashforge

When an enemy attacks Yunli, she regenerates 15 energy and launches a counterattack on the foe who hit her. The counter attack deals 60/120 percent of Yunli’s attack as physical damage, and it hits adjacent foes for 30/60 percent of her attack. If Yunli has no foes to target with a counter attack for some reason, then she’ll attack a random foe instead.

Yunli ultimate: Earthbind, Etherbreak

Yunli consumes 120 energy – her maximum energy capacity is 240 – taunts all enemies, and enters the Parry state until the end of the next ally’s or enemy’s turn. Yunli’s next counter will deal 120 percent more crit damage, and her counter becomes Intuit: Cull.

Intuit: Cull deals physical damage equal to 132/220 percent of Yunli’s attack to a single foe and 66/110 percent of her attack to adjacent enemies. Yunli also delivers six random instances of damage equal to 43/72 percent of her attack.

If there’s no attack that triggers Intui: Cull while the Parry state is active, Yunli uses Intuit: Slash instead. Intuit: Slash has the same modifiers as Intuit: Cull, but Yunli’s random splash attacks don’t occur.

Yunli technique: Posterior Precedence

Yunli gains the Ward effect for 20 seconds. If she enters combat while Ward is active, she begins the battle by using Intuit: Cull, and the attack deals 80 percent more damage than usual.

Yunli Traces priority

Yunli's ultimate is her most important ability, so that should get the most attention soonest. Her talent is useful, but the damage it deals is on par with her skill. Since Yunli's skill restores her HP, focus on that and then her talent.

The short version is:

Ultimate

Skill

Talent

Basic attack

Yunli materials for ascension

Here’s what you for Yunli to reach level 80.

Level Yunli ascension materials Cost in Credits 20 5 Artifex's Module 4,000 30 10 Artifex's Module 8,000 40 6 Artifex's Cogwheel, 3 IPC Work Permit 16,000 50 9 Artifex's Cogwheel, 7 IPC Work Permit 40,000 60 6 Artifex's Gyreheart, 20 IPC Work Permit 80,000 70 9 Artifex's Gyreheart, 35 IPC Work Permit 160,000

How to get Artifex's Module, Artifex's Cogwheel, and Artifex's Gyreheart

Artifex items come from Ingenium and Auromaton enemies in the Xianzhou Luofu and probably in the Xianzhou's other regions as well. They'll also drop from most stages of Herta's Simulated Universe, and they drop higher-tier items once you reach higher Equilibrium levels.

The easiest way to get Artifex items is by sending characters out on daily assignments. If you set the length to the maximum and pick two suitable characters, you'll end up with a couple dozen or so each day. Throw the low-tier items into the synthesizer to make higher-tier ones without having to grind as much.

Where to find IPC Work Permit

The IPC Work Permit comes from the Stagnant Shadow in Clock Studios Park. It's the new Penacony ascension item for physical characters, so Boothill and Robin need it as well. Make sure to plan ahead of you're also leveling either of those two.

The easiest way to get credits is from one of Golden Calyx. Bear in mind that these cost fuel, so you'll need to balance these challenges with your other level-up activities.

Yunli ascension materials total

This is what all those materials add up to.

15 Artifex's Module

15 Artifex's Cogwheel

15 Artifex's Gyreheart

65 IPC Work Permit

308,000 Credits

Yunli materials for Traces

Yunli uses more Artifex items for her Traces, along with the Penacony Destruction items you might've already farmed for Misha and Firefly.

For one Trace that isn't Yunli's basic attack, you need:

9 Artifex's Module

13 Artifex's Cogwheel

7 Artifex's Gyreheart

3 Borisin Teeth

15 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

30 Moon Rage Fang

2 Tracks of Destiny

3 Regret of Infinite Ochema

652,000 Credits

How to get Borisin Teeth, Lupitoxin Sawteeth, and Moon Rage Fang

The Borisin Teeth come from a Crimson Calyx on Penacony, but like with the Dream Making Component, you can access them early. Head to the Scalegorge Waterscape Calyx on the Luofu, and choose the teeth items from the menu.

How to get Regret of Infinite Ochema

Regret of Infinite Ochema drops from the Echo of War: Divine Seed battle against Phantylia in Scalegorge Waterscape. That battle unlocks at the end of the 1.0 Luofo storyline, so if you're a new player, it won't take terribly long to reach.

Star Rail rewards you with Tracks of Destiny in the battle pass, through completing Trailblaze missions, and for taking part in events.

Yunli Traces materials total

For all of Yunli's Traces and every bonus ability, you need:

3,000,000 Credits

41 Artifex's Module

56 Artifex's Cogwheel

58 Artifex's Gyreheart

18 Borisin Teeth

69 Lupitoxin Sawteeth

139 Moon Rage Fang

12 Regret of Infinite Ochema

8 Tracks of Destiny

And if you're not sure who else might work with all these skills, check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list, and head over to our Star Rail codes page for some freebies to help with your next pull.