21st April 2023: We added new PM codes.

Project Mugetsu is the latest anime inspired game to take Roblox by storm. Based on the classic series Bleach, this Roblox game puts you right in the midst of a titanic battle between the human-like Soul Reapers and the monstrous Hollows.

You begin Project Mugetsu by choosing which side you want to be on, before battling other players and characters and taking on bosses in epic anime fights. If you're struggling against the game's many enemies make sure you redeem some Project Mugetsu codes, which offer plenty of useful freebies. The developer, Osiris Productions, regularly releases PM codes that offer free Spins, stat boosts and more which will help you on your journey to becoming the strongest player around.

Working Project Mugetsu codes

80KLIKES - Ability reroll (NEW!)

- Ability reroll (NEW!) THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS - Ability reroll

- Ability reroll HERESTHESPINS - 85 spins

- 85 spins SORRY4DASHUTDOWN - Ability reroll

- Ability reroll 70KLIKES - 85 spins

- 85 spins EASTERUPDATE - Race reset

- Race reset FIRSTWEEKISOVER - 1 hour 2x mastery

- 1 hour 2x mastery 60KLIKES - 30 spins

Expired Project Mugetsu codes

HERESABILITYREROLLONE

HERESABILITYREROLLTWO

HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE

HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR

HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE

SORRYFORPINGS

SOULSOCIETYISBACK

10MVISITS

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2

50KLIKES

SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL

EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN

40KLIKES

35KLIKES

SORRYITSEXPENSIVE

ABILITYREROLLONE

ABILITYREROLLTWO

ABILITYREROLLTHREE

ABILITYREROLLFOUR

RESETRACE

100KMEMBERS

20KLIKES

15KLIKES

10KLIKES

SHUTDOWNSPINS

EXPLOITFIXES

SORRYFORSHUTDOWN

RELEASE

How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes

Not sure how to redeem a code in Project Mugetsu? Just follow these steps:

Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox.

Load your profile and then go to the next screen.

On the left there's a small Codes section with a textbox.

Enter the code you wish to redeem into the textbox and then press the Redeem button.

If everything is in working order you should get a notification saying the code has been redeemed successfully. But if you get an error message then that means the code is no longer active.

Roblox codes tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly, or you risk missing out. So far Project Mugetsu codes have been released on a regular basis so if you're too late to activate one code you're interested in chances are another one you like the look won't be too far away.