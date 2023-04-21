Project Mugetsu codes: Free spins and resets [April 2023]
Show everyone who's boss with these PM codes.
21st April 2023: We added new PM codes.
Project Mugetsu is the latest anime inspired game to take Roblox by storm. Based on the classic series Bleach, this Roblox game puts you right in the midst of a titanic battle between the human-like Soul Reapers and the monstrous Hollows.
You begin Project Mugetsu by choosing which side you want to be on, before battling other players and characters and taking on bosses in epic anime fights. If you're struggling against the game's many enemies make sure you redeem some Project Mugetsu codes, which offer plenty of useful freebies. The developer, Osiris Productions, regularly releases PM codes that offer free Spins, stat boosts and more which will help you on your journey to becoming the strongest player around.
Want to try out another anime-inspired game on Roblox? Make sure you check out our Blox Fruits codes, Shindo Life codes, Anime Adventures codes, My Hero Mania codes, King Legacy codes, Titan Warfare codes and Fruit Battlegrounds codes pages.
Working Project Mugetsu codes
- 80KLIKES - Ability reroll (NEW!)
- THANKSFOR200KMEMBERS - Ability reroll
- HERESTHESPINS - 85 spins
- SORRY4DASHUTDOWN - Ability reroll
- 70KLIKES - 85 spins
- EASTERUPDATE - Race reset
- FIRSTWEEKISOVER - 1 hour 2x mastery
- 60KLIKES - 30 spins
Expired Project Mugetsu codes
- HERESABILITYREROLLONE
- HERESABILITYREROLLTWO
- HERESABILITYREROLLTHREE
- HERESABILITYREROLLFOUR
- HERESABILITYREROLLFIVE
- SORRYFORPINGS
- SOULSOCIETYISBACK
- 10MVISITS
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN2
- 50KLIKES
- SHUTDOWNABILITYREROLL
- EXCUSETHESHUTDOWN
- 40KLIKES
- 35KLIKES
- SORRYITSEXPENSIVE
- ABILITYREROLLONE
- ABILITYREROLLTWO
- ABILITYREROLLTHREE
- ABILITYREROLLFOUR
- RESETRACE
- 100KMEMBERS
- 20KLIKES
- 15KLIKES
- 10KLIKES
- SHUTDOWNSPINS
- EXPLOITFIXES
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
- RELEASE
How to redeem Project Mugetsu codes
Not sure how to redeem a code in Project Mugetsu? Just follow these steps:
- Launch Project Mugetsu in Roblox.
- Load your profile and then go to the next screen.
- On the left there's a small Codes section with a textbox.
- Enter the code you wish to redeem into the textbox and then press the Redeem button.
If everything is in working order you should get a notification saying the code has been redeemed successfully. But if you get an error message then that means the code is no longer active.
Roblox codes tend to be time sensitive so if you see a code you like the look of make sure you redeem it quickly, or you risk missing out. So far Project Mugetsu codes have been released on a regular basis so if you're too late to activate one code you're interested in chances are another one you like the look won't be too far away.