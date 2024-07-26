Monopoly Go passes Go 15 million times, collects $3 billion

Hasbro has announced through a recent earnings report that Monopoly Go - the immensely popular video game from Scopely - has brought in over 3 billion dollars in revenue since its release in April last year. That's over 15 million times past go, folks. An absurd amount of money.

This continues a trend of wild milestones for the mobile game, which previously pass the 1 billion mark only seven months after its launch. What's interesting with that figure is that it indicates not only that Monopoly Go is maintaining its momentum post-launch, but actually ramping up the income it generates over time. One only wonders if this trend can continue, or if Monopoly Go will soon taper off.

Commenting on the milestone in the Hasbro Q2 financial report, Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks stated: " Since launch, the game has grossed over $3 billion in revenue, making Hasbro the top licensor of video games over the past year according to Aldora. The team continues to have an active pipeline of licensing opportunities across PC, console, mobile and casino, leveraging our rich IP."

Hasbro CFO Gina Goetter followed this up by commenting on the sheer financial gains Monopoly Go's success has led to, noting that the continued popularity of Baldur's Gate 3 has also had an impact. "Q2 revenue grew 20% year over year largely behind strength in digital licensing led by Monopoly Go! and to a lesser extent continued contribution from Baldur’s Gate 3. Last quarter we discussed there could be the ability to book above the minimum guarantee sooner than originally planned. Due to the game’s momentum, we were able to earn approximately $35 million above the minimum guarantee of $5 million in the quarter."

Will Monopoly Go continue this money-making trend? Or will newer games laden with similar levels of monetization win over the hearts and wallets of the people in coming months? Let us know below if you think MonoPoly Go's time in the spotlight is running out, or if it's still got plenty of life left in it.

If you'd like to slow down Hasbro's road to riches a tiny bit, we've got a page on free Dice Links for Monopoly Go here that should help you out!