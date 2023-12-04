Project Baki 3 codes for December 2023

Inspired by the anime series BAKI, Project Baki 3 is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll face off against other players. With every win, you’ll level up quite a few stats and work your way up a skill tree, all in the hopes of getting stronger and ultimately becoming the best fighter.

Project Baki 3 has quite a few ways to get temporarily stronger, including eating at a Brazilian restaurant and training at a gym, but ultimately, your best bet is simply fighting other players. Because of this, progression in Project Baki 3 can be tricky, especially if you’re just getting started and trying to fight higher-level players, but luckily, you can input a variety of Project Baki 3 codes to make quick yen, reset your stats, and even get titles and emotes to decorate your character with. The team behind Project Baki 3 normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Project Baki 3 right here.

All working Project Baki 3 codes

50KMembers : stat reset and 5 million yen

: stat reset and 5 million yen 54KLikesAmazing : 3 million yen

: 3 million yen 53KLikesWow : 4 million yen

: 4 million yen PB3 : Experience

: Experience AkoyaFix : 4 million yen

: 4 million yen YagamiVibing! : Yagami emote

: Yagami emote YashaReset : resets Yasha cooldown (must be level 300 or higher to redeem)

: resets Yasha cooldown (must be level 300 or higher to redeem) CopyTech : 2.5 million yen

: 2.5 million yen WereSoBack : 5 stat resets and 5 million yen

: 5 stat resets and 5 million yen IsThisReal : 5 stat resets, 5 million yen, title

: 5 stat resets, 5 million yen, title Yutajogow : Yen

: Yen 50KLikesSmiteMe! : Artifact set to Smite

: Artifact set to Smite 50KLikesRelicReset : Resets your Relic

: Resets your Relic 50KLikes! : 5 million yen, 15 stat resets, 15 color rerolls

: 5 million yen, 15 stat resets, 15 color rerolls SecretCody : Titles

: Titles TikTok800 : 2 million yen, title, floating monkey pet

: 2 million yen, title, floating monkey pet MugMan : 2 million yen, title, floating Mug Rootbeer pet

: 2 million yen, title, floating Mug Rootbeer pet GojoNerf : Yen

: Yen GojoPack : New titles and yen

: New titles and yen Chapter236: Turn into a clown version of Gojo

All expired Project Baki 3 codes

TurkeyDayYip

Natsu3am

Samnkure

Fazbear

52KLikes!

EclipseSummon

MajimaPls

YomiChance

OgnikoChance

BuuChance

CopyTech

MoreMoreCodes

WeTheBestNoCap

ThreeKayNoWay

Yutanrika

49KLikes!

TikTok1K

TikTokFamous

500TikTok

PickleJar

Shake

LionPrideBaby

LateJuly4thUpdate

AllMightOurSavior

RyomaBaby

GohanSoon

AllMightGone

RobloxBack

RelicResetTime

StatResetsForSomeoneThatAsked

MonkeyMode

AkiyamaIsHere

YakuzaPartTwo

FreeYen

CodesFixed

ShawnaAndWise

Baki2BestGame

How to redeem codes in Project Baki 3

Not sure how to redeem codes in Project Baki 3? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Project Baki 3 in Roblox. Complete the tutorial section and wait for the game’s UI to appear if it’s still loading in. Click the settings icon in the bottom left of the screen. Image credit: Project Baki/VG247 Click the second settings icon that pops up in the game’s settings UI. Image credit: Project Baki/VG247 Press “Redeem Codes.” Image credit: Project Baki/VG247 Enter a code into the textbox (non-case sensitive) and then hit “Redeem” or press the enter key.

