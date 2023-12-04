Project Baki 3 codes for December 2023
Baki the Grappler.
Inspired by the anime series BAKI, Project Baki 3 is a Roblox fighting game where you’ll face off against other players. With every win, you’ll level up quite a few stats and work your way up a skill tree, all in the hopes of getting stronger and ultimately becoming the best fighter.
Project Baki 3 has quite a few ways to get temporarily stronger, including eating at a Brazilian restaurant and training at a gym, but ultimately, your best bet is simply fighting other players. Because of this, progression in Project Baki 3 can be tricky, especially if you’re just getting started and trying to fight higher-level players, but luckily, you can input a variety of Project Baki 3 codes to make quick yen, reset your stats, and even get titles and emotes to decorate your character with. The team behind Project Baki 3 normally distributes these codes on the game’s Roblox page and on socials, but we’ve done all the hard work and rounded up all of the current and expired codes for Project Baki 3 right here.
All working Project Baki 3 codes
- 50KMembers: stat reset and 5 million yen
- 54KLikesAmazing: 3 million yen
- 53KLikesWow: 4 million yen
- PB3: Experience
- AkoyaFix: 4 million yen
- YagamiVibing!: Yagami emote
- YashaReset: resets Yasha cooldown (must be level 300 or higher to redeem)
- CopyTech: 2.5 million yen
- WereSoBack: 5 stat resets and 5 million yen
- IsThisReal: 5 stat resets, 5 million yen, title
- Yutajogow: Yen
- 50KLikesSmiteMe!: Artifact set to Smite
- 50KLikesRelicReset: Resets your Relic
- 50KLikes!: 5 million yen, 15 stat resets, 15 color rerolls
- SecretCody: Titles
- TikTok800: 2 million yen, title, floating monkey pet
- MugMan: 2 million yen, title, floating Mug Rootbeer pet
- GojoNerf: Yen
- GojoPack: New titles and yen
- Chapter236: Turn into a clown version of Gojo
All expired Project Baki 3 codes
- TurkeyDayYip
- Natsu3am
- Samnkure
- Fazbear
- 52KLikes!
- EclipseSummon
- MajimaPls
- YomiChance
- OgnikoChance
- BuuChance
- CopyTech
- MoreMoreCodes
- WeTheBestNoCap
- ThreeKayNoWay
- Yutanrika
- 49KLikes!
- TikTok1K
- TikTokFamous
- 500TikTok
- PickleJar
- Shake
- LionPrideBaby
- LateJuly4thUpdate
- AllMightOurSavior
- RyomaBaby
- GohanSoon
- AllMightGone
- RobloxBack
- RelicResetTime
- StatResetsForSomeoneThatAsked
- MonkeyMode
- AkiyamaIsHere
- YakuzaPartTwo
- FreeYen
- CodesFixed
- ShawnaAndWise
- Baki2BestGame
How to redeem codes in Project Baki 3
Not sure how to redeem codes in Project Baki 3? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Project Baki 3 in Roblox.
- Complete the tutorial section and wait for the game’s UI to appear if it’s still loading in.
- Click the settings icon in the bottom left of the screen.
- Click the second settings icon that pops up in the game’s settings UI.
- Press “Redeem Codes.”
- Enter a code into the textbox (non-case sensitive) and then hit “Redeem” or press the enter key.
