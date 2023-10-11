Parents, your PlayStation-owning kids have a new obsession

Roblox is out right now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, meaning your kids will likely have a new obsession if your household is lucky enough to have Sony's console readily available.

The reveal that Roblox was coming to PS4 and PS5 happened back in early September, and since then has been a greatly anticipated addition to the platform in the midst of an ongoing push for greater live service representation from Sony. Even with Jim Ryan's departure, Roblox is a massive feather under this particular cap, even if he left it behind while walking out the door.

The game has continued its growth as a entity with monsterous popularity in recent months. It was only this August that the Roblox Corporation set targets for one billion active users. This in spite of various controversies hitting the game, including but not limited to a massive data leak that saw roughly 4,000 employees' info revealed online.

It's worth noting that Roblox has a huge codes culture to it too, if you're just getting into it. Not only do individual popular titles like Blade Ball have codes you (or your kids) will want to get their hands on, the vast majority of popular Roblox Game codes can be found right here!

Will you be checking Roblox out now that it's coming to the PS4 and PS5? What Roblox game are looking forward to diving into? Let us know below!