The highly-anticipated medieval strategy builder Manor Lords is now available through Early Access.

Available through the Epic Games Store, GOG, Microsoft Store, PC Game Pass, and Steam, for the next two weeks, you can take 25% off the normal price of $39.99 - or your regional equivalent - and pay only $29.99 through all of the retailers listed above, save for the Microsoft Store.

One of the most wishlisted games on Steam, Manor Lords has been on our must-play list for quite some time. Some of us even tried the demo during a Steam Next Fest and enjoyed it quite a bit.

If you are unaware of the game, Manor Lords features in-depth city building, large-scale tactical battles, and complex economic and social simulations. Developed by the one-person team Slavic Magic, Manor Lords tasks you with establishing a medieval town where you will assemble the townsfolk to defend the homestead or even conquer your neighbors.

The developers were inspired by the art and architecture of late 14th century Franconia (a region of Germany principally in Bavaria), the studio prioritized historical accuracy wherever possible, using it to inform gameplay mechanics and visuals alike. Common “medieval tropes are avoided” in favor of historical accuracy to make the world feel “more authentic and believable.”

Toted as a gridless city-building experience with full freedom of placement and rotation, the mechanics are inspired by the growth of real medieval towns and villages, where major trade routes and the landscape influenced how settlements formed and developed.

Spreading from a central marketplace, you will build your residential, commercial, and industrial districts, establish farms, and hunting grounds, and ensure access to resource deposits and forests for raw materials. Just note, that unchecked expansion will have a direct effect on the environment. Herds of deer will migrate away from encroaching civilization, lack of crop rotation will sap nutrients from the soil, and cutting down too many trees will result in deforestation.

When building homes, you can add extensions to generate resources that would not otherwise be available, and homeowners help the bottom line by growing vegetables and raising chickens and goats, thus helping to supply themselves and other citizens with needs beyond what your managed farms, pastures, and industries provide.

Each season brings either bounty or famine, depending on the weather, and you can trade your finished products export, or forge arms and armor to aid in real-time tactical battles against rival lords with skilled warriors whose deaths will come at a cost to your village.

If you are interested in Manor Lords, check out the system requirements below.

PC Requirements

Minimum

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4670 (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-4350 (quad-core)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) / AMD Radeon RX-460 (4 GB) / Intel Arc A380 (6 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 15 GB available space

Recommended

64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 (quad-core) / AMD Ryzen 3 2200G (quad-core)

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) / Intel Arc A580 (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 15 GB available space

Manor Lords will also come to consoles at some point in the future.