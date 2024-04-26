Helldivers 2's latest Major Order forces players to choose between two weapons, and yup, the rocket launcher looks to be winning early

Bad news, people who like stratagems that don't easily lend themselves to being wielded like a power-crazed idiot, Helldivers 2's latest Major Order is designed around forcing people to choose between a rocket launcher and another weapon. As no one could have predicted, early signs look to be pointing the way of the rocket launcher.

This order seems like it may well have been designed specifically to target what's been a bit of a weakness for the forces of Super Earth so far - not being able to easily come to an agreement and fight as one unified force sticking to the same plan when presented with battles on mutiple fronts. To be fair though, they've just overcome this hurdle in order to record a pretty impressive win, and it looks like this latest attempt from Arrowhead to divide and conquer might come a bit of a cropper too.

"Helldivers, it's time to choose between liberating Choohe or Penta," Arrowhead declared in its announcement of the Major Order, "Depending on your choice, you will receive either the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines or the RL-77 Airburst Rocket Launcher." So, putting aside everyone's very real concern for the very real people that're in need of saving as part of this operation, there was a key decision to be made. How's it looking so far, you ask?

The masses seem to be going for the rocket launcher, thereby choosing to prioritise Penta's libration, because of course they are. According to Helldivers.io, 54,000 players - making up an entity folks on the game's Discord sever are cheekily reffereing to as "the blob" have descended in Lesath, a planet that'll make an awfully good launching point for a subsequent assault on Penta, where the rocket launcher awaits in the motherly care of the Automatons.

Now, this isn't to say that the idea of also saving those poor Anti-Tank Mines has been discarded, with plenty of players - possibly drunk on the ego boost of past Major Order successes - suggesting they think grabbing both stratagems by liberating Choohe too is possible if things move quickly enough. That'd likely have to take place via the staging ground of Menkent, which is currently hovering around 39% liberation percentage as 8,000 or so players work on it.

We'll have to see how things play out, but odds are both stratagems will be landing in the game pretty soon no matter how this order goes.