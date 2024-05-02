Helldivers 2's latest hotfix is just a little fella, but it should get rid of fresh issues and crashes you might've run into since the last big patch

Hello there. Helldivers 2's last big patch only dropped on Monday - bringing with it a huge host of changes - and there's already another one out. Thankfully, this hotfix is just a little fella designed to sort out some of the performance issues and crashes that've cropped up since its hefty predecessor was deployed.

If you're out of the loop, Monday's patch featured a pretty extensive array of balancing changes to 24 weapons and stratagems, as well as tweaks to some enemies. Though, it has also caused some unintended consequences, such as an uptick in self-killings and the gremlins this hotfix aims to, er, fix.

If you read the notes for Patch 1.000.301, you won't be at it long. There are four main things it mentions rectifying, with these all being crashes and performance issues that've cropped up since Patch 01.000.300 dropped.

Two crash scenarios are called out by name, with these being one "that could occur during the post mission end screen" and one "which could occur when destroying automaton tanks". Those should be gone, then. Nice.

🛠 Support incoming! ⚙

We have issued a hotfix for players that includes performance improvements and crash fixes.



🛠 Support incoming! ⚙

We have issued a hotfix for players that includes performance improvements and crash fixes.

🔗 Read more here: https://t.co/mUXD6qS3Wh pic.twitter.com/dOnb8JRCpC — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) May 2, 2024

So yeah, no sign of anything like the Eruptor revamp that's coming as a result of the spike in accidental self-shootings which also followed Monday's patch, and was originally blamed solely on ricochet mechanic changes. That was before Arrowhead confirmed that rebounding shrapnel from the Eruptor was actually the culprit.

Also, if you're wondering what's going on with the spear fix that some players have been waiting on for a while, Arrowhead senior game designer Alex Kravchenko confirmed just a few days ago via the game's Discord server: "Yeah, the Spear lock-on fix is semi-finished, but still has some edge cases given how complex line tracing can be (like most stuff in videogames really). So we pushed it for the next big patch to be more confident with the fix. Sorry about that everyone!"

"For now just try to aim higher (or lower)," he added, "don't get too close to the target (also don't get too far), or maybe you're just doing it wrong, I dunno, it works on my machine."

If you're wondering how the Galactic War's going, after earning themselves a new rocket launcher, players are now locked deep in another fight against the Terminids.