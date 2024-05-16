Creative director confirms Assassin's Creed Shadows will be roughly the same size as Origins

The creative director behind Assassin's Creed Shadows has shared some information related to the size of Ubisoft's upcoming open world stabby action game. Speaking to IGN, Jonathan Dumont stated that the game will be roughly the size of Assassin's Creed Origins, rather than the larger Valhalla.

"It's in-line with the latest Assassin's Creeds that we've done," Dumont said, "On a scale level, maybe we can compare it a little bit more to the size of Assassin's Creed Origins."

This may come as great news for those out there who found the larger scope of Valhalla and Odyssey a bit too much. Now, don't get me wrong, the huge swathes of content offered by those games and massive RPGs before them have proven to be a sweet succor for workers and teenagers with little money and much time to kill. But at a time when there are frankly a wild number of fantastic games to play, the prospects of clearing out Shadows without seeing a season come and go is a tantalizing concept.

That's not to say Shadows will be small. Anyone who played Origins and travelled across its vast deserts will note that there is plenty to get through in that game. With Dumont telling IGN that the team is focusing on "real life scale" and an authentic feel to the setting we'll be climbing and diving around, one shouldn't be disheartened with the impression that players will be left wanting.

Adding onto this is the reveal that you'll have to take in more of the scenary than 30-seconds of perched cinematics in Assassin's Creed Shadows, establishing that this game will be placing quite the focus on its scenary. I, as someone who admitedly found themselves slipping away from the series in recent years, will confess that this approach - tied with the long-desired Japan AssCreed game - is quite tempting.

But let us know how you feel about the whole thing? Does this sound up your street? Tell us below!