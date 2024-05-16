To celebrate 35 years of the Game Boy system, Nintendo Switch Online members can play three original launch titles as the latest additions to the game library.

Game Boy launched in 1989, and with it arrived Alleyway, Baseball, and the first Super Mario game available on the system, Super Mario Land.

Now, Nintendo Switch Online members can play all three of these original launch titles as the latest Game Boy - Nintendo Switch Online library additions in time for the handheld’s 35th anniversary.

Super Mario Land takes place in the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland, where you’ll travel through ancient ruins, stay afloat in rough waters, and navigate challenges. As Mario, you’ll run, jump, and bounce your way on a mission to save Princess Daisy from a mysterious alien and restore peace to the land. The game also features distinct gameplay quirks, including the Superball Mario powerup and levels where Mario pilots an airplane and submarine.

Baseball is a 1989 Game Boy classic that finds you pitching a series of fastballs while adjusting curve and speed - just don’t wear out your pitcher. Strike out the opposing team, and then tackle your turn at bat. As the batting team, you can shift your batter on the home plate and time their swing at the incoming ball. Strategize your team’s moves and you may just taste victory.

Alleyway tasks you with using a bouncing energy ball to demolish blocks, earning points along the way. As Mario, you will pilot your spaceship at the gate of the Alleyway and destroy the space grids by deflecting the energy ball toward them. Keep your vessel moving and the ball in play until every block has been cleared to finish the stage. As you progress through each level, you’ll be met with challenging alternating stages, bonus rounds, and more. Speed and quick reflexes will become your strongest allies.

These games join another 1989 Game Boy classic already on the service such as Tetris, and other classic games that came afterward such as Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Kirby’s Dream Land, Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX, Wario Land 3, and more.

