Dragon's Dogma 2 Guide | Walkthroughs, quests and characters

If there was ever a game that needed a walkthrough, it’s Dragon’s Dogma 2.

As the prophesied Arisen, you travel alongside a party of summoned Pawns who act as magical guides and allies throughout Dragon’s Dogma 2’s vast world. As you complete DD2’s varied roster of brilliant and surprising quests you will take on gigantic monsters, fend off brutal ambushes, unravel deep political plots and solve mysteries in just about every village, town and city you visit.

But that’s not all. It’s become something of a video game cliche but, in the esoteric world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, your choices matter. Characters can permanently die through random events in the world, as well as the outcomes of quests, so you need to be decisive and thorough in your actions to make sure you get the desired outcome from your epic adventure.

That’s where our Dragon’s Dogma 2 walkthroughs come in.

Dragon’s Dogma 2, more so than almost any other game since the release of the original, will leave you scratching your head, wondering how you were ever supposed to figure out or find what you were meant to discover to advance your story. Or, other times Dragon’s Dogma 2 will ask you to make an agonising choice between two murky options, often with unpredictable results.

With our suite of quest guides, we’ll run you through the different outcomes and rewards so you can make the most of your time with this unique game. We’ll also break down some of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s more complex or inscrutable systems to make your playthrough run more smoothly. There’s so much that’s each to miss within Capcom’s latest massive RPG that no one would ever find everything on their own.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Walkthrough

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an incredibly open game with a high-degree of self-determination. But for all its fiddly systems, lack of traditional fast travel and complexity, it follows a relatively simple structure at its core:

Non-linear story quests

Side quests

Exploration

As the true Arisen, you must gather your allies and prove your worth throughout a series of main story quests, which you receive in small batches that can be completed in any order as you work towards your overarching objective.

Then, as you explore, you can take on smaller side quests. These can range from simple item deliveries to much more involved affairs. Even what looks at first to be quite a straightforward task can spiral into a much more compelling mystery, so it’s well worth making the effort to dig into these side quests whenever they appear.

The only consideration that you need to make is that some quests in Dragon’s Dogma 2 are timed and can be failed if you let too much time pass. These will be marked with an hourglass symbol in your journal, so make sure to check whether each quest you find has a deadline.

Throughout the world you can also find myriad caves to loot and gangs of monsters to fight, gathering XP for you and your Pawns as well as gathering a growing arsenal of powerful equipment. These guides will help you to master all three pillars of that loop.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Quest guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Side Quest guides

Dragon’s Dogma 2 systems guides