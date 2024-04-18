This Doom-inspired Dragon's Dogma 2 mod lets you cheekily engineer inter-enemy fights by controlling exactly how angry they can get at each other

You there. Do you like Dragon's Dogma 2 and watching two things that aren't you fight each other? Well, if you've ever wanted to see what happens when an ogre decides it's just about had enough of a pack of goblins or a griffin and don't want to rely on random chance to make that dream come true, a new mod looks like it can help.

Yup, while coming across a couple of enemy gangs going at it isn't too uncommon in the base version of DD2, when you rock up, their attention usually shifts to caving in the head of your Arisen or ripping them to shreds, making it a bit hard to just sit back and watch the chaos unfold. So, the option to make enemies a bit more agressive towards each other, especially when attacks go awry, sounds pretty useful for the average mischief causer.

Enter modder alphaZomega's 'Monster Infighting'. It's inspired by the feature of the same name in the classic Doom games, in which tricking monsters into battling each other by cleverly making attacks meant for you set off a bit of an inter-baddie scuffle is a bit of an art.

So, in line with that, the mod makes the array of enemies found in DD2's wilderness a lot more likely to get a bit heated with each other if an attack ends up catching the wrong recipient. Basically, one errant attack that causes enough damage can set off a cycle of violence that'll end up with enemies fighting to the death, while you sit and giggle behind a rock.

Where I think the mod'll really come into its own for rabble rousers is in the array of options it gives you in terms of influencing just how likely inter-enemy brawls are to kick off, by controlling exactly how p**sed off they can get at each other. First of all, there's the option to toggle whether they'll only attack enemies that're a different type to them, or just anything that earns their ire.

Then, there are a bunch of options you can use to ratchet things up, by changing the how hostile the default attitude enemies have to the world around them is, how much damage they do to each other, how easy it is to draw their attention, and how long their grudges will last. My favorite, though, is a percentage-based meter that controls "anger per attack", basically letting you set exactly how much an enemy'll lose its little temper if it's accidentally hit by a fellow foe.

I didn't know I wanted the option to make every creature and foe in the vicinity of Vermund as irritable as I am first thing in the morning, but, with help from REFramework, there you go.

So, that's a thing. If you're having a bit of trouble with other aspects of Dragon's Dogma 2, you know, the ones that mods might not be able to come up with fun solutions for, check out our array of useful guides for it.