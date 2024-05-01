The best on-screen Superman of the past decade gets a season 2 release date

My Adventures with Superman is back later this month, and it's looking set to introduce a couple of classic comic characters.

Adult Swim dropped a brand new trailer for My Adventures with Superman yesterday (easily the best on-screen version of the iconic hero we've had in many, many years), giving us a look at everything we can expect from season 2. It wasn't actually that long ago that we saw Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen, as the show wrapped up back in September, but as confirmed in the recent trailer, the show will be back on our screens May 25. The first two episodes will be premiering on Adult Swim on that date, but if you can't catch them live, you'll be happy to hear that they'll be available the very next day on Warner Bros.' streaming service Max.

As expected of Superman, it looks like he'll be doing plenty more punching, flying, and whizzing around the place to save the people of Metropolis and those he cares about. Quite notably in the trailer, season 2 also sees the arrival of the villain who is easily Superman's number one nemesis, though in this case their rivalry is just beginning - Lex Luthor. You might not recognise him at first because he has hair, but I'm sure in time they'll make that boy bald, it's practically his destiny.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Judging by the trailer, Luthor isn't the only one set to join season 2, as the very end of the teaser trailer does also tease Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Superman's cousin. How that will factor into the overall plot remains to be seen, as it was more of a last-second trailer tease than anything else, but it will likely stir things up a bit for Clark who's still getting used to his life as Superman.

If you want more than just the second season, you're in luck there too! As a touch later, on June 4, a comic adaptation of the animated series is coming too.