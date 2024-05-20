Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 launch trailer is here to remind you that it's out tomorrow

The launch trailer for Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is here, in case you need a reminder that it is, in fact, out tomorrow.

There hasn't been all that much promo from Xbox with the upcoming Hellblade sequel from Ninja Theory, so it'd be understandable if you didn't realise it was coming out tomorrow, May 21. I for one missed that it was out so soon until recently, a point that has made some a bit nervous given the fact that Microsoft just shut down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks. But, at the very least, Xbox has now shared Hellblade 2's official launch trailer, offering a moody look at the game ahead of its release tomorrow set to Animal Soul by Aurora. You can say what you like about the content of the trailer (it is mostly just contextless, vaguely emotional looking shots of people and Senua running), but you certainly can't knock how the game looks visually.

As described on the game's Steam page, in the sequel "Senua returns in a brutal journey of survival through the myth and torment of Viking Iceland. Intent on saving those who have fallen victim to the horrors of tyranny, Senua faces a battle of overcoming the darkness within and without." Gameplay will be similar to its predecessor, with puzzles and such, and combat has been revamped a bit to make every sword swing have a heavier weight to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The first game, Senua's Sacrifice, released way back in 2017, receiving generally favourable reviews, and while there were some positive responses to the game's depiction of psychosis, there were important criticisms too, hopefully something that Ninja Theory paid attention to while developing the sequel.

If you are interested in checking out Hellblade 2 tomorrow, you'll be able to do so on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and through Game Pass.