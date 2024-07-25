Once Human has plenty of side quests for you to complete while farming for resources galore, and the game is often sending you on treasure hunts. Take the Fortune Cat Treasure Map for example, which has you venturing across much of Chalk Peak. This time, however, we’re discussing the Rosetta Researcher’s Map that is found during the A Family Legacy quest.

This quest, which has you playing with children’s toy bricks before revealing a map marking treasure, sends you off to a high-level area in Red Sands where there is plenty of loot to be found. So, without further ado, here’s our Once Human A Family Legacy walkthrough, which details exactly where the Rosetta Researcher's Map Treasure is.

Once Human A Family Legacy Walkthrough

Once Human’s A Family Legacy quest kicks off when you reach a small town called Evergreen, which is in the Red Sands region.

Pay a visit here and you will quickly be tasked with finding Mae’s diary, which is on a desk in one of the houses; your quest marker will point out exactly which one. After this, you’ll then be prompted to investigate some children’s toy bricks and arrange them into a secret code.

On the counter beside the bricks is another entry from Mae’s diary discussing the code. She knows that it is ‘U9D??’ and cannot recall the final two digits.

Move the toy bricks to read U, 6, and D. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Fortunately for us, the final two digits — or toy bricks, if you prefer — are already firmly in place. So, all you need to do is arrange the first three blocks to show U, 9, and D respectively, except, this isn’t quite right. The ‘9’ in the note is incorrect, and the second digit actually needs to show an upright number 6.

Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once that’s done, Mae’s Lockbox will appear. Loot it to receive the Rosetta Researcher’s Map shown above, which details where we need to go next.

The map reveals the location of the Alternate Reality Research Institute, which is a facility that Mae mentioned that her husband had worked at.

The location of the treasure is the Alternate Reality Research Institute shown here. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

The entrance to the main building is just up ahead in this image; you'll need to go up some stairs past a Bruiser. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Make your way over to the Research Institute, and you’ll want to head past the Rosetta Bruiser and into the main building shown above.

When you reach this elevator, take a left. | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Once inside, you want to make your way upstairs until you come to a black elevator labeled ‘Rosetta’. Here, there are stairs to both the left and right; take the left staircase to reach a laboratory.

You then want to go to the far-right corner of the lab, where you will see the Rosetta Safe in a small room. There is also a Weapons Crate up here to grab, too.

Loot your treasure! | Image credit: VG247/Starry Studio

Open up the Rosetta Safe and collect your loot to complete the quest, and receive some rewards for doing so!

