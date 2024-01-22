Excited about Hellblade 2? The first game is cheaper than a Tesco meal deal right now

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 got a look in at the Xbox Developer Direct last week, and if that's got you interested, you might want to pick up the first game soon.

At the time of writing, lasting up until January 25, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice has a very big discount of 90% off on Steam. Typically the game sells at £25, but with that discount you can grab it for as little as £2.50, which is obviously quite the bargain, and cheaper than a Tesco meal deal these days - the deal even includes the VR edition of the game, a little bonus for those of you that have headsets laying around somewhere. The soundtrack is also currently on sale, and in a bundle with the two together it'll only set you back £4.61, which is more expensive than a regular meal deal, but cheaper than the five quid meal deal, so it's got that going for it.

There doesn't seem to be a particular reason for the sale, though presumably it's a tactic to get more people to get the first game given the upcoming sequel Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2's deep dive during the Xbox Developer Direct last week. That trailer showed off the next step in Senua's journey, as a celtic warrior who lives with psychosis. Like the rest of the game's shown off during the Direct, it was intercut with some behind the scenes footage of several devs working on the game, including the in-depth motion capture process.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice released back in 2017, developed by Ninja Theory, the studio probably best known for titles like Heavenly Sword, DmD: Devil May Cry, and Enslaved: Odyssey to the West. It was generally met with positive reviews from critics, though there was a mixture of both praise and criticism of its depiction of psychosis.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is out May 21 on Xbox Series X/S, and PC, and will be playable via Game Pass.