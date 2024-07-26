Blizzard will talk Diablo 4 Season 5, and how the recent PTR will affect the upcoming season next week

We’re coming up on the end of Season 4 of Diablo 4, which really only means Blizzard is ready to talk a little more about Season 5. This is exactly what we’re getting next week in the upcoming developer update livestream.

Today, Blizzard announced the date, times and everything else we can expect the developer to discuss on the show.

The next developer update takes place Thursday, August 1. Thursdays have been the more popular slots for these streams, so it tracks. The show kicks off at 11am PT, 2pm ET, 7pm UK. The main point of this one is to give a bit of a preview of Season 5.

This is also the livestream where Blizzard will discuss changes made since the recent, Season 5 PTR. Expect to hear all about the changes to game systems, balance (a big one this Season), and all other tweaks made based on player feedback.

Community manager Marcus Kretz and community director Adam Fletcher will be hosting various members of the development team for this one. As ever, you’ll be able to watch on Diablo’s official channels on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.

Next week’s show will be the first since the big Spiritborn class reveal last week. Season 5 is going to be shorter than previous seasons to allow Season 6 to start with the release of the Vessel of Hatred expansion on October 8.

It’s possible that, alongside everything else on the docket for next week’s show, we’re going to learn the full official name of Season 5. Until then, you can enjoy Season 4: Loot Reborn until August 6.