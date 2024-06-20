Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is an amazing expansion and one of the best DLCs of all time. However, just like the base game, its dense world map is packed with secrets and side paths, while its quests are full of subtle triggers and difficult decisions.

This Shadow of the Erdtree DLC walkthrough covers all of the bases to guide you through the Shadow Realm, while keeping spoilers to a minimum so you can preserve the best moments of this special experience and keep them for yourself.

If you just want an even lighter touch guide on how to progress, we also have a page on where to go first in Shadow of the Erdtree which just covers the early game. Or if you’re more focussed on the massive enemies you get to face, rather than Shadow of the Erdtree’s enigmatic storyline, we also have a page dedicated to Shadow of the Erdtree’s boss order.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Walkthrough

Additional Shadow of the Erdtree guides: