Roblox Skillful codes for October 2024

21 October 2024: We added new Skillful codes.

Skillful is a Roblox football game that’s inspired by the popular anime series Blue Lock and Inazuma Eleven. In it, you’ll spin for rare skills and talents, train to work your way up the ranks, and flex your flashy abilities on the field.

There are quite a few things to spin for in Skillful, including skills, talents, and emotes. Luckily, if you’re in need of some spins, you can use Skillful codes for hundreds of thousands of free in-game Cash. The game’s developers usually share these codes in the game’s Discord server to celebrate milestones and updates, but we’ve done the hard work for you by rounding up every current and expired Skillful code right here — enjoy your free spins!

All working Skillful codes

thankyoufor6klikes : $25,000 (NEW!)

: $25,000 (NEW!) thankyoufor7klikes : $25,000 (NEW!)

: $25,000 (NEW!) thankyoufor20kmembers: $30,000 (NEW!)

All expired Skillful codes

thankyoufor3klikes

sorryforshutdownagain

thankyoufor2klikes

release!

sorryfordelay!

thankyoufor10kmembers

thankyoufor5klikes

thankyou4testing!

thankyoufor500likes

thankyoufor1klikes

1kplayers!!!

sorryforshutdown

How do I redeem codes in Skillful?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Skillful? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Skillful in Roblox. From the game’s main menu, click the "SHOP" button. Image credit: Slubberdegullion/VG247 Input your code into the field at the bottom of your screen and hit enter. Image credit: Slubberdegullion/VG247

