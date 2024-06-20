Duplicating Remembrances in Elden Ring has always been something you have to be careful about. There are many Remembrance bosses and only so many places for you to duplicate their rewards, so there’ll always be someone you’ll need to beat again if you want every reward possible, which is where New Game+ often comes in.

The same can be said for Shadow of the Erdtree, with the game boasting more Remembrance bosses than we first thought, and again, only three places for you to duplicate their drops. And these areas for duplicating your Remembrances - bar one - can be just as precarious to access as those walking mausoleums from the base game.

Without further ado, here’s how to duplicate Remembrances in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

Also, here’s your spoiler warning for the following, as we delve into some parts of the Count Ymir quest.

How to duplicate Remembrances in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

There are three places in which you can duplicate Remembrances in Shadow of the Erdtree, and each area you find one in happens to be tied directly to the Finger Ruins featured in Count Ymir quest, which kicks off at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr.

Rather than duplicating Remembrances via a walking mausoleum, you’ll instead use sarcophogus’, and the first one that you’ll likely run into is situated in the small moat that surrounds the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus.

The first Remembrance duplicator can be found at Cathedral of Manus Metyr. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

You can access the Cathedral once you reach Scadu Altus, which will likely be after facing Rellana at Castle Ensis, unless you wind up here earlier by other means.

Once in Scadu Altus, you want to go east of Castle Ensis’ exit and make your way to Moorth Ruins, where you’ll meet Dryleaf Dane. Continue to head east through Bonny Village, and once you reach the Bridge Leading to Village Site of Grace, head north and west, following the path.

You’ll arrive at the Cathedral in no time, and if you’re not been here before, expect some interesting events along the way. Here, you’ll be able to speak with Count Ymir and his knight, Jolan, and he’ll task you with visiting a ‘hallowed ruin’, providing you with a map and a Hole Laden Necklace. Funnily enough, this is where we’ll find our next Remembrance duplicator.

This hallowed ruin is found south of the map, and is accessible from the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. If you’re yet to visit the south of the map, here’s how to get the southern Map Fragment to make navigating the area easier. However, the route to the Map Fragment is quite far from where you actually access the Grand Altar.

To access it, you want to go east of Castle Ensis’ front gate until you reach Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace. Rather than go along the upwards path to the east, look to the right of the Grace and take the lower path to the east, following the headless dragon statues. You might get invaded by an Ancient-Dragon Man here if you haven’t already.

Eventually, you’ll come to the Dragon’s Pit cave on your left. You want to make your way through the cave, defeat the boss here, and you’ll then come to Dragon’s Pit Terminus. Go straight ahead, and once you reach the water, take a right. You’ll soon come to the Grand Altar, and can speak with the Priestess if you fancy.

That aside, continue south and make your way east to the Finger Ruins of Rhia Site of Grace. Continue ahead and keep east, and you’ll come to the area marked on the below map, where the sarcophagus for duplicating a Remembrance resides.

The next Remembrance duplicator is found at Finger Ruins of Rhia. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, while you’re here, we recommend going into the Finger Ruins and using the Hole Laden Necklace that Count Ymir gave you to advance his quest. Be sure to pay him a visit before visiting the third Remembrance duplicator, as you can complete his next quest steps here while you’re at it.

If you do just that, Ymir actually gives you another map detailing where the next Finger Ruins are, and thus, our next (and last) Remembrance duplicator.

The next Finger Ruins - and Remembrance duplicator - are located in the north of the map, past the Hinterlands, and getting there is a task.

This involves picking up the O Mother! gesture north of Bonny Village and performing it in front of the Statue of Marika by the Shadow Keep Back Gate Site of Grace. Here's our guide to how to get to the Hinterlands for more help.

Once you’re in the Hinterlands, make your way past the enemies here and over the bridge to the northeast, where you’ll eventually come to Fingerstone Hill.

The Remembrance duplicator is found in the area marked on the below map, alongside the Two Fingers gesture.

The final Remembrance duplicator is found at Finger Ruins of Dheo. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

And just like before, we recommend heading down to the Finger Ruins to complete the next quest steps for Count Ymir, and pay him a visit after to continue - and soon, wrap up - his quest. It’s well worth it, I promise!

It’s also worth remembering that each sarcophagus can only be used once to duplicate a Remembrance, so choose carefully who’s rewards you want to grab!

