How to get the south Map Fragment in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree features a much denser map, with plenty of nooks and crannies for you to crawl into, delivering you to new, sprawling areas. These nooks and crannies can be pretty well-hidden, too, meaning some areas are easily missed if you aren’t actively seeking them out.

And since you’re here, I can only assume you’re seeking them out. The southern Map Fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree reveals a huge portion of the map known as the Cerulean Coast for you to explore, and as is to be expected with a guide like this, there are spoilers ahead. You’ve been warned! Now, here’s how to get the southern Map Fragment in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to get the southern Map Fragment in Shadow of the Erdtree

The southern Map Fragment in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree is easy enough to get your hands on, especially with Torrent. Once collected, this Fragment will reveal the south of the map in its entirety, showing you the Cerulean Coast, Hidden Charo’s Grave above it, and Jagged Peak.

Getting there is a little bit of a trek, but it’s a worthwhile one. Start from the Castle Front Site of Grace (in front of Castle Ensis), and head southeast. If you look at your map, you’ll see that there’s actually three to four different southern paths you can take; you want to go down the route in the very middle, labelled on the below screenshot.

As you can see, reaching the shore means going underground! | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

This route will take you further and further downwards into a small poison swamp; keep left and keep going. You’ll eventually come to a pond containing a large crab and a Miranda Bloom; go into the cave just behind the Miranda Bloom.

Just up ahead, you’ll find the Ellac River Cave Site of Grace. From here, you want to continue south as much as possible, carefully platforming along the rocks that are by the waterfall. Eventually, you’ll come to Ellac River Downstream.

Continue southeast, platforming downwards again to the right of the waterfall here. Now, keep going southeast, and when you see the Furnace Golem, keep right. You’ll eventually come to a small opening in the cliff that spits you out at the Cerulean Coast! Your closest Site of Grace here is directly to your west, aptly named Cerulean Coast West.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

But if you want to head straight for the Map Fragment, you want to continue heading directly south, past the Ghostflame Dragon. The Map Fragment will be just up ahead, and the Cerulean Coast Cross will be a little further ahead - to the east - also.

If you go west of the Map Fragment, however, you’ll find yourself at The Fissure. And depending on where you are in your playthrough, The Fissure will be sealed by Marika or available for you to witness the horrors within. If it’s sealed, here’s how to unseal it.

