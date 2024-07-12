Still yearning for Bloodborne on PC? You're obviously out of luck for now, but you can help build a huge Elden Ring mod inspired by it

Look, it's ok to feel sad about a proper Bloodborne PC port being a thing we may well never get, even if some folks who aren't Sony keep trying to do a thing. However, if you want to take that energy and channel it into something positive once you've learned a bit about modding, the creator of a cool Bloodborne-themed Elden Ring mod is looking for some help.

As we've previously reported, Graceborne is an Elden Ring overhaul mod which aims to "turn Elden Ring's base game into a more grim and sinister experience through multiple means", such as the addition of a bunch of Bloodborne-themed gear and weapons. There's also stuff like gun parrying, Bloodborne-style healing, and the fact it's permanently after your bed time as you're wandering about.

Since realeasing that initial version of the mod, its creator CorvianNoctis, or just Noctis for short, has realised that if they want to make the full vision they've got for it a reality, they're not going to be able to do it solo. "Many people think there's a team behind this mod, but currently it's only me," they reveal in a YouTube video detailing the current situation.

"I never expected the mod to get this much traction, but I knew from the start that undertaking Graceborne's full scope alone would simply be impossible. That is why I make this announcement, with the hopes of reaching out to fellow Elden Ring modders that would be interested in making Graceborne's full version a reality."

So, if you've "got any kind of modding knowledge in Elden Ring that isn't limited to armour and weapons" the modder would like you to reach out them via Discord (you can find the link in the video's description if that one doesn't play ball). They're also interested in hearing from concept artists, 3D artists, composers, and voice actors too.

In the meantime, they'll keep adding new bits to the alpha version of the mod that's already live on the Nexus, so you've still going something to play even if you haven't got the modding skills required to get involved with it.

