Roblox Unusual codes for October 2024

21 October 2024: We added new Unusual codes.

Unusual is an anime-themed Roblox RPG set in a high school. In this game, you’ll attempt to ascend to power by completing quests, killing bosses, fighting other players, and building up your stats.

To work your way to the top of the Unusual hierarchy, you’ll need quite a bit of Money and Amplifiers (which temporarily boost stats), which can be hard to earn in-game. Luckily, you can use Unusual codes to stock up on both Money and Amplifiers. Developer Unilateral normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server alongside new updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Unusual codes right here so you can get back to what’s important — working your way to the top!

All working Unusual codes

5KFAVS! : (must be level 2.5+ to redeem) (NEW!)

: (must be level 2.5+ to redeem) (NEW!) BigGift2! : 200,000 Money

: 200,000 Money BigGift3! : 200,000 Money, 5 Amplifiers

: 200,000 Money, 5 Amplifiers 1KLIKES! : (must be level 2.5+ to redeem)

: (must be level 2.5+ to redeem) 100KVISITS : 100,000 Money, 5 Amplifiers

: 100,000 Money, 5 Amplifiers UPDATE0.0.5!: 100,000 Money

All expired Unusual codes

RELEASE!

10KVISITS

50LIKES!

200FAVS!

BigGift1!

MakeSureToThankMune

MakeSureToThankVibes

100LIKES!

250FAVS!

600MEMBERS!

How do I redeem codes in Unusual?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Unusual? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Unusual in Roblox. Click the "CODES" button in the bottom left corner of your screen. Image credit: Unilateral/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit enter. Image credit: Unilateral/VG247

