Anime Strike Simulator codes for October 2024
You won't strike out with these codes.
21 October 2024: We added new Anime Strike Simulator codes.
Anime Strike Simulator is an anime-themed Roblox action game that’s all about becoming the strongest fighter around. In it, you’ll click to gain strength, fight different enemies scattered throughout the map, complete quests, and summon for rare heroes.
If you’re finding yourself a bit stuck, you’re in luck — you can use Anime Strike Simulator codes to stock up on hundreds of free resources, including stat-boosting potions, Magic Crystals, and upgrade materials. Development team StarX Inc normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server and Twitter alongside new updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Anime Strike Simulator codes right here so you can get back to training (and taking down those tough bosses)!
All working Anime Strike Simulator codes
- OMG100KLIKES? (NEW!)
- MINIMINIUPDATE (NEW!)
- UPD13 (NEW!)
- Release
- FixBugs
- 1KLIKES
- 2.5KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- THX10KLIKES
- UPDATE1
- THXFOR15KLIKES
- THXFOR20KLIKES
- THXFOR30KLIKES
- UPDATE2
- UPDATE3
- GrimoiresFixed
- Mini3.5
- UPDATE4
- FIXEDRAIDPATH
- UPDATE4FIXES
- UPDATE5
- UPDATE5FIXES
- UPDATE5FIXES2
- MINI5.5
- UPDATE6
- ALREADY50KLIKES?
- UPDATE6FIXES
- MINI6.5
- MINI6.5Fixes
- UPDATE7
- MINI7.5
- NerfedScrews
- UPDATE8
- UPDATE8FIXES
- UPDATE8PART2
- UPDATE9
- UPDATE9FIXES
- MINI9.5
- MINI9.5FIXES
- HALLOWEENSTARTSNOW
- FIXEDMOBS
- PATCH10.1
- MINI10.5
- FreddyBuff
- FixedRaidBoss
- HALLOWEENPART2
- FIXEDUPD11
- THXFOR75KLIKES
- MoreFixes
- MINI11.5
- SorryForShutdown
- Update12
- FixedSomeBugs
- Mini12.5
All expired Anime Strike Simulator codes
Anime Strike Simulator doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!
How do I redeem codes in Anime Strike Simulator?
Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Strike Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:
- Launch Anime Strike Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the purple chat icon button on the left side of your screen.
- Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Confirm".
