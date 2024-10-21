Anime Strike Simulator codes for October 2024

21 October 2024: We added new Anime Strike Simulator codes.

Anime Strike Simulator is an anime-themed Roblox action game that’s all about becoming the strongest fighter around. In it, you’ll click to gain strength, fight different enemies scattered throughout the map, complete quests, and summon for rare heroes.

If you’re finding yourself a bit stuck, you’re in luck — you can use Anime Strike Simulator codes to stock up on hundreds of free resources, including stat-boosting potions, Magic Crystals, and upgrade materials. Development team StarX Inc normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server and Twitter alongside new updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired Anime Strike Simulator codes right here so you can get back to training (and taking down those tough bosses)!

All working Anime Strike Simulator codes

OMG100KLIKES? (NEW!)

(NEW!) MINIMINIUPDATE (NEW!)

(NEW!) UPD13 (NEW!)

(NEW!) Release

FixBugs

1KLIKES

2.5KLIKES

5KLIKES

THX10KLIKES

UPDATE1

THXFOR15KLIKES

THXFOR20KLIKES

THXFOR30KLIKES

UPDATE2

UPDATE3

GrimoiresFixed

Mini3.5

UPDATE4

FIXEDRAIDPATH

UPDATE4FIXES

UPDATE5

UPDATE5FIXES

UPDATE5FIXES2

MINI5.5

UPDATE6

ALREADY50KLIKES?

UPDATE6FIXES

MINI6.5

MINI6.5Fixe s

s UPDATE7

MINI7.5

NerfedScrews

UPDATE8

UPDATE8FIXES

UPDATE8PART2

UPDATE9

UPDATE9FIXES

MINI9.5

MINI9.5FIXES

HALLOWEENSTARTSNOW

FIXEDMOBS

PATCH10.1

MINI10.5

FreddyBuff

FixedRaidBoss

HALLOWEENPART2

FIXEDUPD11

THXFOR75KLIKES

MoreFixes

MINI11.5

SorryForShutdown

Update12

FixedSomeBugs

Mini12.5

All expired Anime Strike Simulator codes

Anime Strike Simulator doesn’t currently have any expired codes. If any of the above codes expire, we’ll be sure to update this page!

How do I redeem codes in Anime Strike Simulator?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Anime Strike Simulator? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Anime Strike Simulator in Roblox. Click the purple chat icon button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: StarX Inc/VG247 Enter your code into the field that pops up and hit "Confirm". Image credit: StarX Inc/VG247

