If you’re playing Shadow of the Erdtree, then you’re no stranger to the amount of hidden - or at least, rather obscured - locations and points of interest that Elden Ring possesses. And surprise, Shadow of the Erdtree contains more of them, with one rather interesting area hidden behind a seal in the southernmost point of the Cerulean Coast.

This area is called The Fissure, and if, like me, you arrived here earlier than intended to find the thing ‘sealed and obscured by Miquella’, here’s exactly how to unseal the Fissure in Shadow of the Erdtree.

As is the case with most Shadow of the Erdtree guides, there are spoilers ahead for early-game bosses, mid-game events, and the early steps of Thioller’s quest. We will not be telling you what is inside The Fissure.

How to unseal the Fissure in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Now, if you arrived at The Fissure earlier than planned - whatever the Lands of Shadow’s plan even is - you’ll find it ‘sealed and obscured by Miquella’ in Shadow of the Erdtree.

The area will only be unsealed once you make it past a certain point in the game, and you’re sent here as part of Thiollier's quest. If you’re yet to meet the meek poison-expert, you’ll find him sitting on a bench at Pillar Path Cross, southeast of Castle Ensis Front Gate.

Here's where you first find Thiollier. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Here, you can chat to him about his love of St. Trina, and later, buy some poison-related wares from him. As you make progress and beat Rellana of Castle Ensis, you should eventually run into an event known as ‘the shattering’ while exploring Scadu Altus. We believe this is what triggers The Fissure to unseal, but if you’re going down there, you’re going to want to make sure Thiollier has headed down there too.

The tones of the NPC’s then change at this point, with many questioning Miquella’s intentions and their faith in him after the charm he had cast on them all is now broken. Thiollier is one of these people, downtrodden by it all, but he still longs for St. Trina.

At this point, I recommend buying everything you want from Thiollier, as his shop is soon going to become inaccessible.

In my playthrough, he didn’t move right away after the shattering, but the second time I checked in on him after it (after catching up with all of Miquella’s Followers), he said that he was moving south to the Cerulean shore that Moore has spoken to him about.

And sure enough, the next time you rest, Thiollier and his shop are long gone. The Fissure will be unsealed, and sooner or later, you’ll find Thiollier down there again.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The following area is gruelling, but it’s well worth making it to the end. Check out our guide to Thiollier's quest for more.

