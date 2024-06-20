Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Count Ymir quest guide

Elden Ring sometimes gets a little bit creepy. Shadow of the Erdtree, however, turns that creepy dial up by about ten notches. One of the earlier glimpses you get of this is when you first visit the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus, where Count Ymir and Swordhand of Night Jolan reside.

Things around here already feel very eerie, and they’re only going to get even more strange and unnerving as you make progress with Count Ymir’s quest, and explore the rest of the Lands of Shadow… Without further ado, here’s our guide to the Count Ymir quest in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

Before you get started, there are spoilers ahead for the Manus Metyr quest involving Count Ymir and Swordhand of Night Jolan, where it takes you, and how it concludes. We try to keep any other spoilers to a minimum.

ER Shadow of the Erdtree Count Ymir Quest Guide: Where are the 'hallowed ruins'

First things first, you’ll kick off the Count Ymir quest by speaking with Count Ymir at the Cathedral of Manus Metyr in Scadu Altus.

If you’re yet to visit here, you want to have beaten the boss at Castle Ensis (or skipped them entirely, if you fancy), bringing you to Scadu Altus. Then, go east of Castle Ensis’ exit and make your way to Moorth Ruins, where you’ll meet Dryleaf Dane.

Here's how to get to the Cathedral of Manus Metyr. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Continue to head east through Bonny Village, and once you reach the Bridge Leading to Village Site of Grace, head north and west, following the path. Some events transpire along this route, but don’t panic, they’re meant to happen!

Once you reach the Cathedral of Manus Metyr, you can speak with Count Ymir at the throne. He’ll give you a Hole Laden Necklace which reads, ‘use it at a hallowed ruin to sound a hanging bell’ and a map. You can also speak with Swordhand of Knight, Jolan here, though she doesn’t have much to say.

On top of that, you’ll find that Ymir is also a sorcery merchant. His inventory expands as you advance with his quest, so be sure to keep checking what he has available!

With the first map in hand (and the Hole Laden Necklace), you want to head to the Finger Ruins of Rhia in the south of the Lands of Shadow, labeled on the below map.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The Finger Ruins can be accessed by going south and east of the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion. If you’re yet to visit the south of the map, here’s how to get the southern Map Fragment. That said, the Map Fragment is actually quite far from where we need to go; it just makes viewing where you’re going easier.

You want to go east of Castle Ensis’ front gate until you reach Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace. From here, take the lower path to the east and follow the headless dragon statues. You’ll soon reach Dragon’s Pit. Defeat the boss in there to exit at Dragon’s Pit Terminus, with the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion to the south.

After reaching the Altar and having a chat with the Priestess there, you want to head south and into the Finger Ruins of Rhia.

Make your way to the middle and interact with the bell to Crimson Seed Talisman+2. Once that’s done, return to Count Ymir to receive yet another map, check his available spells, and then speak to Swordhand of Knight Jolan again. She’ll be more friendly this time, and is apparently available as a summon for some fights in the Lands of Shadow after this point. I did this quest quite late on, so can’t confirm with, but let us know if you run into her!

Now, it’s time to track down the second hallowed ruins, which are the Finger Ruins of Dheo north of the map. As an aside, you can visit these ruins in any order and while Ymir laughs at you for visiting the wrong place, the quest still continues without much deviation.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

The northern Finger Ruins of Dheo are a little trickier to access. To get here, take a look at our guide on how to get to the Hinterlands and check back here once you’re there.

From the Hinterlands, you want to go northeast across the bridge to reach the Finger Ruins of Dheo. The enemies here are a real pain, but with some perseverance (and quietly running around the side of them), you can reach the sounding bell.

Interact with the bell to receive the Cerulean Seed Talisman+2. Now, return to Count Ymir a third time to receive a third map, check his available spells, and of course, chat with Jolan again.

This third map is interesting, because it shows that the Cathedral of Manus Metyr itself is a Finger Ruins, but how? Well, rest at the Site of Grace here and you’ll see that Count Ymir is gone. If you walk up to his throne, you’ll find that you can interact with it. Going down the ladder revealed here will bring you to the Finger Ruins of Miyr, which doesn’t have any super horrible enemies, thankfully.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

What it does have, though, is an NPC Invader known as the Swordhand of Night Anna. Defeat her to receive the Claws of Night, and interact with the sounding bell. You’ll now be transported to a boss fight with Metyr, Mother of Fingers.

Once beaten, Metyr will drop the Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers, which can be traded at Roundtable Hold for the Staff of the Great Beyond or the Gazing Finger. You’ll also be able to return to the Cathedral.

Once you do, go ahead and interact with the throne again. You’ll be quickly invaded by a very angry Swordhand of Night Jolan. Turns out Count Ymir understandably wants you dead. Defeat Jolan, and Count Ymir finally appears again ready for a fight, wielding spells and summoning Fingercreepers.

Once he’s down, he says some sad stuff about really badly wanting to be Yuri’s mother (who I can only assume is the Fingercreeper we sometimes see him cradling), and drops his armor, the Maternal Staff, and his Bell Bearing.

This marks the end of Count Ymir’s quest, but there are two more things you should do. First, go ahead and check out the graveyard again. You’ll now find the Cherishing Fingers Sorcery here.

Secondly, after resting, you’ll find Jolan in her usual spot, though she is injured now. Speak with her, and you’ll have the option of giving her either the Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation, which each reap different rewards. If you’re curious as to what rewards each option gives you, here’s our Jolan guide.

Last, but not least, each Finger Ruins possesses a sarcophagus where you can duplicate Remembrances. So if you want both the rewards from any particular boss without coming back on New Game Plus, be sure to pay them a visit.

For more on Shadow of the Erdtree, don't neglect the quests of other NPCs! Thiollier's is particularly interesting. In addition, take a look at our recommended boss order guide, as well as what to do with the Scorpion Stew that the Hornsent Grandam gives you.