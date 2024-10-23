Adam Scott does a whole lot of running in the latest incredibly ominous trailer for Apple TV+'s Severance season 2

The first full trailer for season 2 of Apple TV+'s Severance is here, and it looks like there'll be more mysteries to figure out this time around.

It's been two years since the first season of Severance wrapped up, and the continued wait for its follow-up has been eating at the very lining of my soul. Luckily, back in July, Apple confirmed a release date for the show (it's January 17, 2025), but that hasn't exactly made the wait any easier. In fact, just today Apple released a proper trailer for Severance's second season, and I think it's just made things worse, to be honest. This particular trailer features a whole lot of Adam Scott running around Lumon, the strange, fictitious company his character works for, intercut with a whole bunch of shots from the upcoming season.

In the end, he finds his way back to his usual cubicle space, only to be met with some unfamiliar faces, played by Alia Shawkat, Bob Balaban, and Stefano Carannante. Considering where the second season left off (I won't spoil it for you, but it was a pretty strong cliffhanger), that certainly makes me wonder what every else is up to, but you can spot the first season's cast members scattered throughout the trailer, so they're clearly okay at the very least.

Those returning cast members includes Britt Lower, John Turturro, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, Patricia Arquette, and Tramell Tillman, with Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever, Robby Benson, John Noble, Ólafur Darri and Sarah Bock joining the wider cast.

Apple describes the show: "In Severance, Mark Scout leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Severance season 2 is coming to Apple TV+ on January 17, 2025.