Monster Hunter Wilds is getting a massive open beta test, and it's coming to PlayStation Plus subscribers before anyone else

Monster Hunter Wilds fans rejoice; we're getting a massive beta test on all platforms soon. Announced today during a special livestream, Capcom announced a cross-play test coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam next week - and it'll support cross-play between all platforms.

But PS Plus subscribers on PlayStation 5 can play earlier than anyone else, presumably thanks to a marketing deal Capcom has with PlayStation (it's not the first time we've seen something like this happen, after all). If you're subscribed to PS Plus, you will be able to access the beta from October 29 to October 31.

The Open Beta on other platforms will be available from November 1 to November 4. PlayStation players can join in for this test, as well as the open beta test specifically on PlayStation 5. Just remember, of course, that the game is not coming to Nintendo Switch. For a more specific breakdown of the dates and times for your region, check out the image below.

Here are the times for the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta. | Image credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta times:

PlayStation Plus subscribers : October 28, 8:00pm PT to October 30, at 7:59 pm PT

: October 28, 8:00pm PT to October 30, at 7:59 pm PT Xbox Series X/S and Steam: October 31, 8:00pm PT to November 3 at 6:59pm PT.

The open beta test (no matter where or when you play) will include Character Creation (make the hunter you'll use to play the game), a Story Trial (play through the intro to the game and have a tutorial fight), and a Doshaguma hunt (fight a pack of the creatures and attempt to take out an Alpha Doshaguma). The whole lot will be available in multiplayer, but if - for some reason - there isn't anyone around to play with, NPC hunters will join the fray. Thank you, Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak, for testing these lads out.

And if you wanted another reason to play the Open Beta, you will also get a lovely little pendant charm in the form of a Felyne that you can attach to your weapon or mount in the final game. A nice way to show that you were there at the beginning.

Also, any Character Creation Data you fiddle with during the open beta will transfer to the full game, meaning that you can go absolutely wild in the demo and not waste time - that's good to know.

The latest big release from Capcom is set to launch worldwide on February 28, 2025.