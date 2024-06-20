How to get to the Hinterlands in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

If you’re wondering how to get to that green patch of land behind Shadow Keep in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree, look no further. This relatively secret area is known as the Hinterlands, and can only be accessed in a typically FromSoftware manner; one that requires a keen attention to detail and, honestly, some detective work if you don’t know where to look.

The Hinterlands is a real treat for those who love a bit of Elden Ring lore, so it’s worth seeking out, and also grants you access to one of the many locations that are featured in Count Ymir’s quest. Without further ado, here’s how to get to the Hinterlands, behind Shadow Keep, in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

A word of warning; there are spoilers ahead for how to get to the Hinterlands, and the points of interest there. I will not be mentioning any items or enemies encountered in the area.

How to get to the Hinterlands, behind Shadow Keep, in ER Shadow of the Erdtree

The Hinterlands is accessed via Shadow Keep Back Gate in Shadow of the Erdtree. If you’ve not been there yet, you’ll need to make your way to the very top of the Specimen Storehouse, and navigate the beams and ladders here to the other side of the room.

Jump down once you reach the other side, and head outside. Ride the nearby elevator and follow the linear route from here to reach the Shadow Keep Back Gate Site of Grace.

The Hinterlands is accessed by Shadow Keep's Back Gate. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

If this is your first time here, I advise heading outside just to see what’s out there. If it’s not your first time here, take a right and collect the Scadutree Fragment from the Statue of Marika here. Now, to actually gain passage to the Hinterlands, you need to use the ‘O Mother!’ gesture in front of this statue.

A secret passage will be revealed, and you’ll be able to delve straight into the Hinterlands, which gives you access to the mysterious Shaman Village and Finger Ruins of Dheo, where a Remembrance duplicator can be found.

If you don’t have the O Mother! gesture in your possession, you’ll need to take a quick trip to the north of Bonny Village (east of Moorth Ruins) to the area marked on the below map. Here, you’ll find the gesture.

Here's where you'll find the O Mother! gesture. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Now, all you need to do is return back to Shadow Keep Back Gate, perform the gesture in front of the statue, and voila!

For more on Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, here's our guide to Count Ymir's quest, which you'll need to visit the Finger Ruins in the Hinterlands during. Additionally, here's how to skip Rellana, if you fancy, and how to unlock the northwest Map Fragment.