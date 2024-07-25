Elden Ring's Starscourge Radahn is playable right now in a game you might not expect

Everyone loves Radahn! Perhaps one of the most memorable bosses in Elden Ring is a fan favourite among players and far-flung spectators alike. But if you're still hungry for some time with FromSoftware's beloved horse rider you can spend an indefinate amount of time with the bloke in an unexpected game: League of Legends.

This comes courtesy of a fan-made skin for Pantheon available through Rune Forge, the MOBA's biggest hub for custom skins. For those who download it, Pantheon will be totally morphed into the Elden Ring boss, with all his abilities altered to match Radahn's own move set.

The creator of the skin Kaizen posted their results on Twitter, as well as work-in-process videos and screenshots in prior weeks that you can check through. It's always dope to see grassroots, passion-led creatives make all manner of fun stuff for their chosen games, and League is no different with its community skin scene.

There was a point a few months back when folks were worried that custom skins would go extinct thanks to the Vanguard anti-cheat implimentation. But, thankfully, this didn't work out the way some dreaded, and custom skins are still playable for those willing to do a bit of browsing online.

