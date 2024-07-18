By the way folks, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree's poor snake lad Messmer's now been beaten by a streamer battling him on both PS5 and PC at the same time

Bad news everyone. If you've been looking to put yourself at the top of the list of most bizarrely difficult Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree boss kills, you're gonna have to do a lot to top what one streamer's just done to our good buddy Messmer.

No, don't worry, this isn't us telling you that no-hit saxophone run we reported on prep having begun for the other day has already somehow been completed. Instead it's another lesson in Elden Ring mastery by someone who's already smashed through the DLC using a dance pad, presumably because they were kicked out of their local Zumba class for being too good.

You may already have heard of MissMikkaa. Aside from 'regular' dance pad runs like that DLC one we mentioned, she's also got a bit of thing for beating Elden Ring bosses in two different ways simultaneously, because multitasking's anm important skill to develop, yo.

It'll cut to the chase. Her latest feat is beating Messmer on both PC and PS5 at the same time (thanks, GamesRadar). As in, she was playing two copies of the game on both of those devices at the same time - one via dance pad (because of course) and one via controller - and came out on top in both battles with the snake lad she had going on simultaneously. It's ok, I don't know how to feel about this either.

I GOT HIM! After 3 streams, 8 hours and 136 tries I finally got 2x Messmer in my Ultimate Challenge Run (where I play two Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree simultaneously, one with dance pad on PC and one with controller on PS5).



Here you can see all of phase 2! pic.twitter.com/Jkc8VEkaul — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) July 17, 2024

Since MissMikkaa endured "3 streams, 8 hours and 136 tries" to get this done, I think I'm gonna settle for solely being impressed, because quite frankly their relentless dedication to FromSofting, for lack of an actual word, kinda terrifies me.

If the likes of Messmer and Malenia, you know, actual demigods, have to cower in the face of the streamer, how will the rest of us fare if, god forbid, she ever turns her dance pad and controller on us? I know we're not video game characters, but this is still the kind of thing that keeps me up at night.

If you're still battling your own way through Shadow of the Erdtree and need a bit of help, first of all I really sorry for probably making you feel close to as terrible at Elden Ring as I am, make sure to check out our huge array of guides that should be able to aid you regardless of what you need a hand with.