Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players are rejoicing at one absence from the game's weapon list: Riot Shields

The full list of unlockable weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out in the wild, and the community is collectively jumping with joy. This isn't due to a certain gun being present. Rather, it's due to a certain absence from the arsenal available. The Riot Shield is gone. May it stay gone forever.

Sheer joy can be found online, be it on Reddit back during the beta or Twitter right now. It is rare that something can bring the Call of Duty community together so thoroughly, but it looks like Riot Shields going the way of the dodo has achieved just that.

For those unaware of how much of a buzzkill Riot Shields were, you're frankly lucky. Anyone that has history with the Riot Shield will tell you that a front-facing wall of bullet proof material proved awfully frustrating to those with desires tied to gunfire and typical run-and-gun action. Add on top of this the fact that Riot Shields would block shots to the back when holstered away, and you can get a glimpse of how annoying it was.

But it gets worse! At its peak, Riot Shield users in multiplayer and Warzone would rush around with stun grenades and a Riot Shield, and use the stun period to run forward and smack you to death. Or, if they were feeling nice, they'd just switch to a sidearm and gun you down while you couldn't see. It was hell, and utterly unfun for everyone else.

This marks just one more reason why Black Ops 6 has gained such adoration ahead of its full release this week. Little things, like this removal of the Riot Shield, put the game in a great position to win hearts and minds. Whether it does is something we'll all find out in mere days. To be blunt, even if the game isn't as good as we hope, the lack of Riot Shields will make it more appealing by default.

Are you happy with this change? Or, are you a tried and true Riot Shield Andy? Let us know below!