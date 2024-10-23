PlayStation's most important game this year and its most forgotten are both getting PS5 Pro upgrades. These games are, of course, Helldivers 2 and Rise of the Ronin, which have both announced that enhanced versions are in the works. That's two more great reasons to save up some cash for the new and improved version of the PS5.

The Helldivers 2 news came from the the Helldivers 2 Discord, where community manager Twinbeard spilled the beans. They stated that there will be diferences between the Pro and base version of Helldivers 2 (as you'd hope) in response from a community member asking if a PS5 Pro version would exist. Not only a confirmation, but a tease for info to come.

Behold! The message. | Image credit: VG247

As for Rise of the Ronin, its PS5 Pro version was announced in a more formal fashion. Team Ninja took to Twitter to announce the Pro version, stating that the game will come with improved visuals and frame rate on the hot new version itteration of the game. The studio even gave us a short 12 second slice of gameplay to show the game off, albeit on Twitter's imperfect video player.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

With more and more games hopping over to the PS5 Pro, it's getting harder and harder to resist grabbing one. Mind you, the console is still very expensive, and that'll remain a major barrier to many buying one. But, then again, with the PlayStation 30th anniversary version of the console selling out in mere minutes when pre-orders went live, maybe time will prove Sony's chosen price for the console a wise move.

Will you be playing either of these games on the PS5 Pro? Let us know below!