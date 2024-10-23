After a big creative shift, Amazon taps a Battlestar Galactica showrunner to lead its God of War series

Despite being in a spot of trouble last week, the live-action God of War series at Amazon apparently already has a new showrunner.

Last week it was reported that Amazon and Sony's TV adaptation of God of War was heading in "a different creative direction" with showrunner Rafe Judkins alongside executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus leaving the project. It was a bit odd, given that one source apparently noted that the team's scripts were apparently praised by both Sony and Prime Video, but hey ho, sometimes you just have to throw a good thing out… I guess? In any case, in less than a week since that report, Deadline has now reported that the show already has a new showrunner - Ronald D. Moore.

That'll be quite the familiar name for this of you into sci-fi, as Moore has worked on several Star Trek series as a writer and producer, and he also served as showrunner on the 2004 Battlestar Galactica series. A lot of his portfolio is generally sci-fi, so this turn to fantasy/ mythology will be something a bit different from him. Deadline does note that this is the first big project for Moore since he came back to Sony TV this June with a multi-year overall deal, so it's not much of a surprise Sony has put someone with his portfolio on a project like this.

With such a big change in direction like this, especially considering the show has been in development for a few years already, it'll probably be a while yet before we see it on our screens. That doesn't mean Kratos won't be in a TV show anytime soon though, as he's also set to appear in an episode of Amazon's video game anthology series Secret Level. In what capacity, you'll have to wait until December to find out, but if you're desperate to play him on your telly, there's always the games, in case you forgot.