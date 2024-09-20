EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids: Best young players in career mode

With a host of new features and a new class of Wonderkids, Career Mode is back with a bang in EA Sports FC 25 and there’s no greater feeling than nurturing some of the hottest young talents in world football to European domination, especially if you’ve taken your own club all the way up from the bottom of the pyramid.

We’ve compiled this near exhaustive list of the best Wonderkids in every position for a variety of budgets. If you have a role in your team or a spot on your bench that needs filling, one of these Wonderkids will fit the bill.

Then, to finish things off, we’ve also compiled a list of the U21 players with the highest overall ratings. These are the best and most expensive Wonderkids you can add to your team, but you’ll need one of the game’s biggest budgets to afford them!

Best EA Sports FC 25 Wonderkids

Best Wonderkid Goalkeepers in EA Sports FC 25

Guillaume Restes - Toulouse - 78 OVR - £22m James Trafford - Burnley - 73 OVR Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro - AZ - 69 OVR - £2.5m Mike Penders - Genk - 65 OVR - £1.4m Dennis Seimen - Stuttgart - 63 OVR - £1.2m

The youngest starting goalkeeper in Ligue 1, Guillaume Restes is an incredible talent who’s capable of slotting into even top teams and keeping his place for more than a decade. With sky-high potential to match his already strong overall, he’s the natural choice for big budget teams.

Then, with Burnley’s relegation back to the Championship, picking up England U21 hero James Trafford seems less far-fetched. He’s got some good goalkeeping PlayStyles and a relatively accessible price tag.

But if you’re working with a shoestring, check out Genk giant Mike Penders. At 6ft 7”, and with a potential ceiling to match the ones he needs in his house, he’s a very smart pick-up for Road to Glory saves.

Best Wonderkid Full-backs in EA Sports FC 25

Arnau Martinez - Girona - 79 OVR - RB Rico Lewis - Man City - 76 OVR - £13m - RB/CDM Fresneda - Sporting - 73 OVR - £5.5m - RB/CB/LB Lewis Hall - Newcastle - 73 OVR - £6m - LB Tom Rothe - Union Berlin - 72 OVR - £4.1m - LB/LM Kyriani Sabbe - Club Brugge - 70 OVR - £3.1m - RB/LB Kassoum Ouattara - Monaco - 69 OVR - £2.7m - LB Hector Fort - Barcelona - 65 OVR - £1.5m - RB/CB Kian Best - Preston - 64 OVR - £1.2m - LB Octavio Ontivero - Lanus - 62 OVR - £1m - LB

Full-back is an interesting position in EA Sports FC 25. Because of the new Player Roles, you can either go for the classic attacking wingback, or ask your player to step inside into midfield to help with build-up.

Arnau Martinez shot up in rating last year thanks to Girona’s amazing 3rd place finish in La Liga, and he’s got a lot going for him: pace, technical ability and a good physical presence that makes him an asset to any team.

But if you want physical presence, definitely look into Tom Rothe. He’s 6ft 4” with both the Aerial and Bruiser PlayStyles, making him a unique option in the left-back spot.

For a more classic wing-back, Fresneda, Lewis Hall, and Kassoum Ouattara are all great.

Best Wonderkid Defenders in EA Sports FC 25

Lenny Yoro - Manchester United - 78 OVR - £23.5m - CB Ousmane Diomande - Sporting - 78 OVR Jorel Hato - Ajax - 75 OVR - £10.5m - LB/CB Christian Mawissa - Monaco - 73 OVR - £5m - CB Pau Cubarsi - Barcelona - 72 OVR - £4.7m - CB Rav van den Berg - Middlesbrough - 70 OVR - £3m - CB Jorne Spileers - Club Brugge - 70 OVR - £3m - CB El Chadaille Bitshiabu - Leipzig - 68 OVR - £2.3m - CB Tobias Palacio - Argentinos Juniors - 68 OVR - £2.4m - CB Nathan Zeze - Nantes - 68 OVR - £2.3m - CB Lucas Noubi - Liege - 67 OVR - £1.9m - CB/RB Ashley Phillips - Stoke (Spurs) - 66 OVR - £1.8m - CB Yaimar Medina - Independiente De Valle - 66 OVR - £1.7m - LB/LW/LM Giovani Leoni - Parma - 65 OVR - £1.3m - CB Finn Jeltsch - Nuremberg - 65 OVR - £1.4m - CB Luka Vuskovic - Westerlo (Hajduk Split) - 64 OVR - £1.5m - CB Antal Yaakobishvili - Girona - £1.5m - CB Dean Huijsen - Bournemouth - £2.3m - CB

Since Lenny Yoro just joined Manchester United, you won’t be able to pick him up permanently quickly, but there are tons of great, and overpowered, alternatives. Sporting Lisbon have a huge stable of incredible young players on their roster, but at just 20, Ousmane Diomande fits the Wonderkid label best. He has incredible pace, strength and tackling ability beyond his years.

Long-term Liverpool target Jorel Hato is listed as a LB, but fits the CB position perfectly where he can keep up with even the fastest attackers and come away with the ball.

There are actually a ton of amazing CBs who just age out of the Wonderkid bracket, so take a look at our page on the best centre backs in EA Sports FC 25 to snap them up too!

Best Wonderkid Midfielders in EA Sports FC 25

Gavi - Barcelona - 83 OVR - £60m - CM/LW Warren Zaire-Emery - PSG - 80 OVR - £37.5m - CM/CDM Joao Neves - PSG - 79 OVR - £32m - CM/CDM Arda Guler - Real Madrid - 78 OVR - £28.5m - CAM/RM Kobbie Mainoo - Manchester United - 77 OVR - £18m - CDM/CM Fares Chaibi - Frankfurt - 77 OVR - £20m - CAM/LW/ST Oscar Gloukh - Salzburg - 76 OVR - £14m - CAM/LW Pablo Barrios - Atletico Madrid - 76 OVR - CM/CDM Arthur Vermeeren - Leipzig (Atletico) - 76 OVR - £13m - CDM/CM Yunus Musah - Milano FC (AC Milan) - 75 OVR - CM/CDM Mateus Fernandes - Southampton - 74 OVR - £7.5m - CM/CAM/LW Archie Gray - Spurs - 73 OVR - £5.5m - CDM/RB Lewis Miley - Newcastle - 72 OVR - £4.6m - CM Can Uzun - Nuremberg - 72 OVR - £4.6m - CAM/ST/CM Stefan Bajcetic - Salzburg (Liverpool) - 72 OVR - £4.5m - CDM/CM Kendry Paez - Independiente del Valle - 72 OVR - £4.5m - CAM/RW/CM Mario Stroeykens - Anderlecht - 72 OVR - £4.7m - CAM/CM/LW Claudio Echeverri - River Plate (Man City) - 71 OVR - £4m - CAM Umut Tohumcu - Hoffenheim - 70 OVR - £3.2m - CAM/CM Jobe Bellingham - Sunderland - 70 OVR - £3.1m - CM/CAM/ST Gianluca Prestianni - Benfica - 70 OVR - £3.1m - RM/CAM/CM Simone Pafundi - Lausanne (Udinese) - 69 OVR - CAM/CM Rokas Pukstas - Hajduk Split - 69 OVR - £2.8m - CM/CAM Assan Ouedraogo - Leipzig - 69 OVR - £3m - CAM/CM Krisztian Lisztes - Frankfurt - 69 OVR - £3.1m - CAM/ST Jack Hinshelwood - Brighton - 69 OVR - £2.7m - CDM/RB/LB Tom Bischof - Hoffenheim - 68 OVR - £2.7m - CAM/CM Paul Wanner - Heidenheim (Bayern) - 68 OVR - £2.6m - CAM/RM Benjamin Cremaschi - Inter Miami - 67 OVR - £2m - CM/CAM/RM Lennon Miller - Motherwell - 66 OVR - £1.8m - CM/CDM/CAM Sverre Nypan - Rosenborg - 66 OVR - £2m - CAM/CM/ST Senny Mayulu - PSG - 65 OVR - £1.5m - CAM/LW Alex Matos - Chelsea - 65 OVR - £1.6m - CM/CDM Kevin Zeroli - Milano FC - 65 OVR - £1.4m - CM/CDM/CAM Tygo Land - PSV - 64 OVR - CM Ethan Nwaneri - Arsenal - 64 OVR - £1.6m - CAM Kees Smit - AZ - 64 OVR - £1.4m - CM/CAM Ethan Mbappe - Lille - 63 OVR - £1m - CM/CDM Kiano Dyer - Chelsea - 62 OVR - £925k - CM/CDM Sidney Raebiger - Braunschweig - 62 OVR - £950k - CM/CAM Efe Akman - Galatasary - 62 OVR - £1m - CDM/CM Adrian Przyborek - Pogon Szczecin - 61 OVR - £700k - RM/CAM/LM Niko Tsakiris - San Jose - 61 OVR - £775k - CAM/CM

There is a huge number of exciting young midfielders with high potential in EA Sports FC 25. Gavi and Zaire-Emery won’t come as a surprise, but there are plenty of players to suit a variety of budgets.

For teams pushing towards the top, Oscar Gloukh looks like a really solid attacking option with a lot of potential. But to add some steel to your midfield without raising its average age, I really like the look of both Yunus Musah and Pablo Barrios. The American Musah particularly has an amazing physical profile, with enough technical ability to really dominate in a variety of midfield roles.

If you’re not as cash-rich though, Kendry Paez from Ecuador now has a proper in-game picture, as well as really high potential. Benjamin Cremaschi, Tygo Land and, of course, Jobe Bellingham, also look like a lot of fun.

Best Wonderkid Wingers in EA Sports FC 25

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona - 81 OVR - £50m - LW/RW Yeremy Pino - Villareal - 79 OVR - £33.5m - LM/LW/RM Matias Soule - Roma - 77 OVR - £20m - RM/RW/CAM Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - Dortmund - 75 OVR - £10.5m - LW Yankuba Minteh - Brighton - 74 OVR - £8.5m - RM/RW - (QUICK STEP+) Luca Koleosho - Burnley - 73 OVR - £5.5m - LM/RM/RW Wilson Odobert - Spurs - 73 OVR - £5.5m - LM/RM/ST Roger Fernandes - Braga - 73 OVR - £6m - LM/RM Malick Fofana - Lyon - 72 OVR - £4.7m - LW/LM Antonio Nusa - Leipzig - 72 OVR - £4.7m - LM/LW/RM Assane Diao Diaoune - Betis - 71 OVR - £4m - RM/LM Roony Bardghji - FC Copenhagen - 70 OVR - £3.1m - RW Newerton - Shakhtar - 69 OVR - £2.8m - LW/LM Mika Godts - Ajax - 69 OVR - £3.1m - LW/RW Ruben van Bommel - AZ - 69 OVR - £2.8m - LW Nestory Irankunda - Bayern - 68 OVR - £2.6m - RM/LM - (QUICK STEP+) Luca D’Andrea - Sassuolo - 67 OVR - £1.9m - RM/RW Adrian Mazilu - Brighton - 66 OVR - £1.8m - RM/LM/RW Ben Doak - Middlesbrough (Liverpool) - 66 OVR - £1.8m - RW Julien Duranville - Dortmund - 66 OVR - LM/RM Leo Sauer - NAC (Feyenoord) - 66 OVR - £1.8m - LW/CAM Justin Diehl - Stuttgart - 65 OVR - £1.6m - LM/ST/LW Ian Subiabre - River Plate - 64 OVR - £1.2m - LW/ST Mamadou Diakhon - Reims - 64 OVR - £1.2m - RM/RW

The winger position holds the highest concentration of certified Wonderkids in EA Sports FC 25, thanks mostly to Nestory Irankunda and Yankuba Minteh, both of whom have Quick Step+ from the start of the game. I’d be looking into taking them on loan with a buy option as soon as possible.

In a similar price bracket, Malick Fofana looks great, as does Newerton and Ruben van Bommel (son of legendary hit-man Mark van Bommel). Luca Koleosho has made a great start in the Championship for Burnley, while Roony Bardghji - who scored an incredible volley against Manchester United in the Champion’s League if you remember - is really easy to sign and a great technical dribbler.

If you’re looking to pick up the impressive Jamie Gittens after his performances in the Champion’s League for Dortmund, he’s still listed as “Jamie Bynoe-Gittens” in-game despite his recent change. While you’re in Dortmund though, be sure to check out the similar Julien Duranville if you’re on a smaller budget!

Best Wonderkid Strikers in EA Sports FC 25

Youssoufa Moukoko - Nice (Dortmund) - 77 OVR - £19.5m - ST Endrick - Real Madrid - 77 OVR - £20.5m - ST/RW Mathys Tel - Bayern - 77 OVR - £19.5m - ST/LM/RM Vitor Roque - Betis (Barcelona) - 76 OVR - £14m - ST/RW/LW Evan Ferguson - Brighton - 74 OVR - £8.5m - ST Eliesse Ben Seghir - Monaco - 74 OVR - £7.5m - LM/CAM/ST Jhon Duran - Aston Villa - 74 OVR - ST Karim Konate - Salzburg - 73 OVR - ST Santiago Castro - Bologna - 73 OVR - £5.5m - ST/RW Semih Kilicsoy - Besiktas - 72 OVR - £5m - ST/LW/RM Kenan Yildiz - Juventus - 70 OVR - £3.2m - LW/ST George Ilenikhena - Monaco - 70 OVR - £3.4m - ST Deivid Washington - Chelsea - 69 OVR - £2.8m - ST/LM/CAM Mateo Joseph - Leeds United - 68 OVR - ST Marc Guiu - Chelsea - 67 OVR - £2.2m - ST Nelson Weiper - Mainz - 66 OVR - £1.9m - ST Allen Obando - BSC - 66 OVR - £1.9m - ST Paris Brunner - Cercle Brugge (Monaco) - 65 OVR - ST/LM Ethan Wheatley - Manchester United - 64 OVR - £1.3m - ST

Striker is a tough position for Wonderkids, particularly since the switch to EA Sports FC and the introduction of PlayStyles. Finishing and shot power are very important and these are two areas that tend to be lacking in young players.

To make matters worse, two of the very best Wonderkids, Youssoufa Moukoko and Vitor Roque are out on loan from their parent clubs and not available to sign in the first season. However, there are still some really nice players you can pick up.

Mathys Tel just keeps getting better and better and is now very useable right from the off at a host of top clubs. It’s not very realistic, but you could frame it as him lacking game-time behind Harry Kane, or a situation like Moise Kean leaving Juventus.

Speaking of Juventus, you could break the Old Lady’s heart by stealing away every Bianconeri’s current favourite player, Kenan Yildiz, for a cheap fee before his overall shoots up across the course of this season - it looks like it’ll be his real breakout year.

But for a good mix of pace, strength and shooting ability, take a look at Mateo Joseph at Leeds United (who’s many fans’ hot tip for Championship top goalscorer) and Jhon Duran, who many people will have seen scoring an absolute banger in the Premier League recently.

Santiago Castro, who’s getting minutes in the Champion’s League for Bologna, also looks very good, while Karim Konate has received a massive buff from his EA FC 24 rating to now have some great all-round stats.

Highest OVR U21 in EA Sports FC 25