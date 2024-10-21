One Punch Fighters X codes for October 2024

21 October 2024: We added new OPFX codes.

One Punch Fighters X is a Roblox action game inspired by the popular anime series One Punch Man. In OPFX, you’ll play as Saitama and train by clicking to punch, defend the city through battles, and collect stat-boosting pets, all in the hope that you’ll become the strongest puncher around.

Getting to the top won’t be easy, though, and you’ll likely want to rely on things like stat boosts and Hero Food to work your way up the ranks. Luckily, you can use One Punch Fighters X codes to stock up on quite a few resources, all of which will help you level up your strength. Developer LudicBoss normally shares these codes in the game’s Discord server alongside new updates or player milestones, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up all current and expired One Punch Fighters X codes right here so you can get back to what’s important — strengthening your Saitama’s punch!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All working One Punch Fighters X codes

N3WUPD : 1 Spin Ticket (NEW!)

: 1 Spin Ticket (NEW!) SORRYH4LLOW33N : 50 Hero Food, 50 Monster Cells, 2 Coins Boosts, 2 Strength Boosts

: 50 Hero Food, 50 Monster Cells, 2 Coins Boosts, 2 Strength Boosts TH4NKS10KLIKES : 50 Hero Food, 50 Monster Cells, 2 Coins Boosts, 2 Strength Boosts

: 50 Hero Food, 50 Monster Cells, 2 Coins Boosts, 2 Strength Boosts SORRYDELAY: 4 Coins Boosts, 4 Strength Boosts

All expired One Punch Fighters X codes

UP4DT41.1

RE4LEAS3

L1V3SPE14L

RELEASE1VE

How do I redeem codes in One Punch Fighters X?

Not sure how to redeem codes in One Punch Fighters X? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch One Punch Fighters X in Roblox. Click the yellow Shop button on the left side of your screen. Image credit: LudicBoss/VG247 Scroll down to the bottom of the menu that pops up, enter your code into the Codes field, and hit "Redeem!" Image credit: LudicBoss/VG247

Looking for codes for other popular anime-inspired Roblox games? We've got your back with our guides for Jujutsu Piece codes, Project Baki 3 codes, Type Soul codes, Blox Fruits codes, and MMA Legends codes.