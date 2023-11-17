Monopoly Go Dice Links for November 2023

17th November 2023: We checked for new Monopoly Go Dice Links.

Monopoly Go is a reimagined version of the classic board game that's beloved around the world. The free-to-play app for Android and iOS mixes traditional elements of the almost 100 year-old game, like collecting property, building houses and passing Go, with online multiplayer and mini-games.

To progress through Monopoly Go, you'll need plenty of Dice Rolls, which is a crucial in-game currency. Each time you want to move around the game's virtual board, you'll need to use up a Dice Roll. To get more, you'll have to take advantage of daily login bonuses, complete more of the game or invite friends to get rewards.

You can also spend real-life money to get more Dice, but if you'd rather not do that you can just use Monopoly Go Dice Links instead. Clicking on these links, which are shared by official social accounts like the Monopoly Go Facebook, will help you claim Dice Rolls entirely for free!

Working Monopoly Go Dice Links

Here's a list of the working Monopoly Go Dice Links:

How to redeem Monopoly Go Dice Links

To redeem Monopoly Go Dice Links, you first of all need to reach level 15 and unlock the Albums feature. Once you've done that you'll be able to redeem Monopoly Go Dice Links.

Image credit: VG247/Scopely

To redeem one of the links above, simply click on it on the device you have Monopoly Go installed on. When you click on the link in your browser, you'll be taken to a new webpage and asked if you want to open it in Monopoly Go.

Confirm you'd like to do that, and the Monopoly Go app will then open up. If the code is still active, an in-game notification will appear letting you know you've received some free dice rolls.

