Monopoly Go events and tournaments taking place today

10th January 2024: We added details on the latest Monopoly Go events.

If you love freebies then Monopoly Go gives players plenty of reasons to log in each day. The hit app has a rotating schedule of events and tournaments that refresh all the time.

Limited-time events and tournaments are held often that dish out cash, stickers and free rolls - with the latter coming in handy if you've run out of Monopoly Go Dice Links. These are the main attractions, but there are also smaller scale events that can last for a few minutes or a couple of hours, which offer temporary boosts that power up your progress.

If you need help trying to figure out what is the Monopoly Go event today then you've come to the right place. We've got details on the latest events and tournaments happening in Monopoly Go, along with information on past events.

Monopoly Go events today

There are two main events happening in Monopoly Go today. The first is Road to Riches, which ends on Thursday 11 January 2024 and rewards players for landing on Tax and Utility tiles. The grand prize for the event is 6,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. The second main event happening today is Chest Quest Challenge. The object of this tournament, which also ends on Thursday 11 January 2024, is to land on Shutdown and Bank Heist tiles.

Players get more points in Chest Quest Challenge if they successfully hit a landmark during a Shutdown, or if they bankrupt someone during a Bank Heist. Besides these main events, there are also a Monopoly Go Partner Event taking place right now called Gardening Partners.

Chest Quest Challenge is one of the main events happening in Monopoly Go right now. | Image credit: Scopely

Other Monopoly Go events

In addition to the main events, Scopely also holds smaller scale events each day in Monopoly Go. These events can last for just a few minutes or several hours.

These events can go live at different times of the day, with each day offering a different selection of events. You can find details on these different types of events below:

Board Rush : Earn extra rewards for completing a board in Monopoly Go.

: Earn extra rewards for completing a board in Monopoly Go. Cash Boost : Temporary boost which lets players earn more money than usual.

: Temporary boost which lets players earn more money than usual. Cash Grab : Mini-game that kicks in when you land on a Chance card, where players have to tap and collect as much money as possible.

: Mini-game that kicks in when you land on a Chance card, where players have to tap and collect as much money as possible. Free Parking : Limited-time event which helps you earn more dice rolls.

: Limited-time event which helps you earn more dice rolls. High Roller : Massively increase the maximum roll multiplier.

: Massively increase the maximum roll multiplier. Landmark Rush : Earn dice rolls and money for completing landmarks.

: Earn dice rolls and money for completing landmarks. Mega Heist : Regular Bank Heists turn into Mega Heists that award huge amounts of money.

: Regular Bank Heists turn into Mega Heists that award huge amounts of money. Rent Frenzy : Boards have more rent targets, giving players more chances to earn money.

: Boards have more rent targets, giving players more chances to earn money. Sticker Boom : Sticker Packs have an increased amount of stickers.

: Sticker Packs have an increased amount of stickers. Wheel Boost: Get an extra wheel spin when you complete a set and land on a tile with a hotel.

Besides these events, there are also the Golden Blitz and Prize Drop events which run for much longer. Golden Blitz lets you trade stickers with other players, and lasts most of the day when it's running. Whereas Prize Drop, which stays active for a few days, rewards players for collecting Prize Drop Chips and using them to play the Peg-E mini-game.

Daily events like Cash Grab and Wheel Boost offer players powerful limited-time boosts. | Image credit: VG247/Scopely

Previous Monopoly Go events

Here's a list of the previous events to take place in Monopoly Go:

Monopoly Origins

Snowy Creations

Heartfelt Holidays

New Year’s Eve Bash

Resolution Race

Fortune Countdown

Santa’s Sprint

Gifts All Around

Sleigh Race

Jingle Jam

Gingerbread Galore

Winter Wonderland

Twinkle Tree

Heartfelt Holidays

Uncharted Adventures

Bows and Bandits

Epic Myths

Blessed Feast

Cranberry Carnival

Creative Accounting

Tax Refund

Singles Night

Wall Street Wonders

Equity Extravaganza

Jungle Jam

Trick or Treat

Spooky Soiree

Bewitching Bash

Lasso Loops

Rodeo Riders

Pumpkin Prowl

Wilderness Retreat

Gizmo Gourmet

That's a wrap on our events and tournaments guide for Monopoly Go.