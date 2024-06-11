Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza rewards

And how to get every reward in the Boardwalk Bonanza event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event showing a cartoon-style character in front on a ferris wheel and a roller coaster.
Image credit: VG247/Scopely
Monopoly Go players in need of some extra rewards can take part in the Boardwalk Bonanza event that's running right now.

The event launched on Monday 10 June 2024 and ends on Wednesday 12 June 2024. There are dozens of rewards that players can unlock, including sticker packs, cash and plenty of free dice.

If this sounds like something you want to try out, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza rewards available to you and how you can unlock them.

Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards

The objective of the June 2024 Boardwalk Bonanza event is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. Each time you do so, you'll get points for the event which go towards unlocking different rewards. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 20,000 dice rolls.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 10 Stickers
2 30 30 Dice Rolls
3 40 Cash
4 100 75 Dice Rolls
5 50 Stickers
6 60 60 Dice Rolls
7 70 Stickers
8 320 250 Dice Rolls
9 70 Cash
10 80 Stickers
11 100 Cash
12 800 450 Dice Rolls
13 100 Limited-time event
14 140 Stickers
15 175 Cash
16 1,200 650 Dice Rolls
17 160 Limited-time event
18 180 Stickers
19 220 Cash
20 2,300 1,000 Dice Rolls
21 300 Limited-time event
22 250 Cash
23 350 Stickers
24 800 525 Dice Rolls
25 500 Limited-time event
26 650 Stickers
27 3,500 1,600 Dice Rolls
28 850 Stickers
29 1,000 Cash
30 1,500 700 Dice Rolls
31 1,700 Cash
32 4,200 1,800 Dice Rolls
33 3,000 Stickers
34 1,500 Limited-time event
35 2,800 Cash
36 6,000 2,200 Dice Rolls
37 2,500 Stickers
38 4,500 Stickers
39 5,000 Cash
40 8,000 3,000 Dice Rolls
41 3,000 Limited-time event
42 4,000 Stickers

Once you have unlocked all of the rewards in the above table, there's also a Big Reward to get which offers 8,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Boardwalk Bonanza rewards.

That's it for our guide to the Boardwalk Bonanza event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.

