Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza rewards
And how to get every reward in the Boardwalk Bonanza event.
Monopoly Go players in need of some extra rewards can take part in the Boardwalk Bonanza event that's running right now.
The event launched on Monday 10 June 2024 and ends on Wednesday 12 June 2024. There are dozens of rewards that players can unlock, including sticker packs, cash and plenty of free dice.
If this sounds like something you want to try out, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza rewards available to you and how you can unlock them.
Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards
The objective of the June 2024 Boardwalk Bonanza event is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. Each time you do so, you'll get points for the event which go towards unlocking different rewards. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 20,000 dice rolls.
Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|10
|Stickers
|2
|30
|30 Dice Rolls
|3
|40
|Cash
|4
|100
|75 Dice Rolls
|5
|50
|Stickers
|6
|60
|60 Dice Rolls
|7
|70
|Stickers
|8
|320
|250 Dice Rolls
|9
|70
|Cash
|10
|80
|Stickers
|11
|100
|Cash
|12
|800
|450 Dice Rolls
|13
|100
|Limited-time event
|14
|140
|Stickers
|15
|175
|Cash
|16
|1,200
|650 Dice Rolls
|17
|160
|Limited-time event
|18
|180
|Stickers
|19
|220
|Cash
|20
|2,300
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|21
|300
|Limited-time event
|22
|250
|Cash
|23
|350
|Stickers
|24
|800
|525 Dice Rolls
|25
|500
|Limited-time event
|26
|650
|Stickers
|27
|3,500
|1,600 Dice Rolls
|28
|850
|Stickers
|29
|1,000
|Cash
|30
|1,500
|700 Dice Rolls
|31
|1,700
|Cash
|32
|4,200
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|33
|3,000
|Stickers
|34
|1,500
|Limited-time event
|35
|2,800
|Cash
|36
|6,000
|2,200 Dice Rolls
|37
|2,500
|Stickers
|38
|4,500
|Stickers
|39
|5,000
|Cash
|40
|8,000
|3,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|3,000
|Limited-time event
|42
|4,000
|Stickers
Once you have unlocked all of the rewards in the above table, there's also a Big Reward to get which offers 8,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Boardwalk Bonanza rewards.
That's it for our guide to the Boardwalk Bonanza event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.