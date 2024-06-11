Monopoly Go players in need of some extra rewards can take part in the Boardwalk Bonanza event that's running right now.

The event launched on Monday 10 June 2024 and ends on Wednesday 12 June 2024. There are dozens of rewards that players can unlock, including sticker packs, cash and plenty of free dice.

If this sounds like something you want to try out, we've got a list of all of the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza rewards available to you and how you can unlock them.

Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza Rewards

The objective of the June 2024 Boardwalk Bonanza event is to land on the Chance, Community Chest and Railroad tiles. Each time you do so, you'll get points for the event which go towards unlocking different rewards. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will be able to claim over 20,000 dice rolls.

Here's every reward you can get in the Monopoly Go Boardwalk Bonanza event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 10 Stickers 2 30 30 Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash 4 100 75 Dice Rolls 5 50 Stickers 6 60 60 Dice Rolls 7 70 Stickers 8 320 250 Dice Rolls 9 70 Cash 10 80 Stickers 11 100 Cash 12 800 450 Dice Rolls 13 100 Limited-time event 14 140 Stickers 15 175 Cash 16 1,200 650 Dice Rolls 17 160 Limited-time event 18 180 Stickers 19 220 Cash 20 2,300 1,000 Dice Rolls 21 300 Limited-time event 22 250 Cash 23 350 Stickers 24 800 525 Dice Rolls 25 500 Limited-time event 26 650 Stickers 27 3,500 1,600 Dice Rolls 28 850 Stickers 29 1,000 Cash 30 1,500 700 Dice Rolls 31 1,700 Cash 32 4,200 1,800 Dice Rolls 33 3,000 Stickers 34 1,500 Limited-time event 35 2,800 Cash 36 6,000 2,200 Dice Rolls 37 2,500 Stickers 38 4,500 Stickers 39 5,000 Cash 40 8,000 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 3,000 Limited-time event 42 4,000 Stickers

Once you have unlocked all of the rewards in the above table, there's also a Big Reward to get which offers 8,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the Boardwalk Bonanza rewards.

That's it for our guide to the Boardwalk Bonanza event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, find out the latest on when is the next Partner Event and when is the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got guides on the next Peg-E event and the events and tournaments taking place today.