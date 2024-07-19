Skip to main content

Monopoly Go players looking to earn extra dice rolls, stickers and cash can take part in the Knightly Quest event.

The event launched on Thursday 18 July 2024 and ends on Saturday 20 July 2024. There are dozens of rewards that can be unlocked, all of which will help players complete the board they're on and move on to the next one.

If you're thinking of trying out the event, then we've got details on all the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Knightly Quest Rewards

The objective of the Knightly Quest event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 Peg-E currency
2 10 25 Dice Rolls
3 15 Cash
4 40 45 Dice Rolls
5 20 Peg-E currency
6 25 Stickers
7 35 35 Dice Rolls
8 40 Peg-E currency
9 160 150 Dice Rolls
10 40 Cash
11 45 Peg-E currency
12 50 Stickers
13 350 350 Dice Rolls
14 40 Peg-E currency
15 60 Limited-time boost
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 Dice Rolls
18 80 Peg-E currency
19 90 Stickers
20 100 Cash
21 125 Peg-E currency
22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
23 120 Peg-E currency
24 130 Stickers
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 Dice Rolls
27 150 Peg-E currency
28 200 200 Dice Rolls
29 250 Cash
30 220 Limited-time boost
31 275 Peg-E currency
32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
33 350 Peg-E currency
34 450 Stickers
35 850 700 Dice Rolls
36 550 Peg-E currency
37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls
38 500 Peg-E currency
39 800 Stickers
40 700 Cash
41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls
42 700 Peg-E currency
43 900 Limited-time boost
44 1,000 Cash
45 1,700 Stickers
46 1,400 Peg-E currency
47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls
48 1,500 Cash
49 1,000 Limited-time boost

There's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the event's rewards.

That covers all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event. If you need more help with the hugely popular app, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page about the next Peg-E Event.

