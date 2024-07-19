Monopoly Go players looking to earn extra dice rolls, stickers and cash can take part in the Knightly Quest event.

The event launched on Thursday 18 July 2024 and ends on Saturday 20 July 2024. There are dozens of rewards that can be unlocked, all of which will help players complete the board they're on and move on to the next one.

If you're thinking of trying out the event, then we've got details on all the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards and how you can get each one.

Monopoly Go Knightly Quest Rewards

The objective of the Knightly Quest event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Peg-E currency 2 10 25 Dice Rolls 3 15 Cash 4 40 45 Dice Rolls 5 20 Peg-E currency 6 25 Stickers 7 35 35 Dice Rolls 8 40 Peg-E currency 9 160 150 Dice Rolls 10 40 Cash 11 45 Peg-E currency 12 50 Stickers 13 350 350 Dice Rolls 14 40 Peg-E currency 15 60 Limited-time boost 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 Dice Rolls 18 80 Peg-E currency 19 90 Stickers 20 100 Cash 21 125 Peg-E currency 22 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 23 120 Peg-E currency 24 130 Stickers 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 Dice Rolls 27 150 Peg-E currency 28 200 200 Dice Rolls 29 250 Cash 30 220 Limited-time boost 31 275 Peg-E currency 32 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 33 350 Peg-E currency 34 450 Stickers 35 850 700 Dice Rolls 36 550 Peg-E currency 37 1,850 1,500 Dice Rolls 38 500 Peg-E currency 39 800 Stickers 40 700 Cash 41 2,300 1,800 Dice Rolls 42 700 Peg-E currency 43 900 Limited-time boost 44 1,000 Cash 45 1,700 Stickers 46 1,400 Peg-E currency 47 3,800 2,800 Dice Rolls 48 1,500 Cash 49 1,000 Limited-time boost

There's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the event's rewards.

That covers all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event.