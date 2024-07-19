Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards
How to get all the rewards in the Knightly Quest event.
Monopoly Go players looking to earn extra dice rolls, stickers and cash can take part in the Knightly Quest event.
The event launched on Thursday 18 July 2024 and ends on Saturday 20 July 2024. There are dozens of rewards that can be unlocked, all of which will help players complete the board they're on and move on to the next one.
If you're thinking of trying out the event, then we've got details on all the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest rewards and how you can get each one.
Monopoly Go Knightly Quest Rewards
The objective of the Knightly Quest event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the tiles with the Pickups icons. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get over 18,000 dice rolls.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|Peg-E currency
|2
|10
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|15
|Cash
|4
|40
|45 Dice Rolls
|5
|20
|Peg-E currency
|6
|25
|Stickers
|7
|35
|35 Dice Rolls
|8
|40
|Peg-E currency
|9
|160
|150 Dice Rolls
|10
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|Peg-E currency
|12
|50
|Stickers
|13
|350
|350 Dice Rolls
|14
|40
|Peg-E currency
|15
|60
|Limited-time boost
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 Dice Rolls
|18
|80
|Peg-E currency
|19
|90
|Stickers
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|Peg-E currency
|22
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|23
|120
|Peg-E currency
|24
|130
|Stickers
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 Dice Rolls
|27
|150
|Peg-E currency
|28
|200
|200 Dice Rolls
|29
|250
|Cash
|30
|220
|Limited-time boost
|31
|275
|Peg-E currency
|32
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|33
|350
|Peg-E currency
|34
|450
|Stickers
|35
|850
|700 Dice Rolls
|36
|550
|Peg-E currency
|37
|1,850
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|38
|500
|Peg-E currency
|39
|800
|Stickers
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2,300
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|700
|Peg-E currency
|43
|900
|Limited-time boost
|44
|1,000
|Cash
|45
|1,700
|Stickers
|46
|1,400
|Peg-E currency
|47
|3,800
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
There's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,500 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the event's rewards.
That covers all the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Knightly Quest event. If you need more help with the hugely popular app, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page about the next Peg-E Event.