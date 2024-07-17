Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair rewards
All the rewards you can get in the Tycoon Fair event.
Tycoon Fair is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with dozens of rewards available for players to unlock.
The event started on Monday 15 July 2024 and ends on Thursday 18 July 2024. Players can earn lots of goodies including dice rolls, sticker packs and cash, all of which will come in handy if you're looking to finish one board and move onto the next.
If you want to know what freebies you can get by taking part, then here are all of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair rewards and how you can unlock each one.
Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair Rewards
The objective of the Tycoon Fair event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get almost 19,000 dice.
Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair event:
|Event Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5
|20 Dice Rolls
|2
|10
|Cash
|3
|15
|30 Dice Rolls
|4
|20
|Stickers
|5
|25
|Cash
|6
|30
|35 Dice Rolls
|7
|30
|Limited-time boost
|8
|150
|150 Dice Rolls
|9
|30
|Stickers
|10
|40
|40 Dice Rolls
|11
|40
|Limited-time boost
|12
|370
|350 Dice Rolls
|13
|50
|Cash
|14
|60
|Stickers
|15
|70
|Cash
|16
|600
|550 Dice Rolls
|17
|90
|Cash
|18
|80
|Stickers
|19
|100
|Limited-time boost
|20
|1,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|21
|120
|Cash
|22
|130
|120 Dice Rolls
|23
|140
|Cash
|24
|600
|Stickers
|25
|230
|200 Dice Rolls
|26
|250
|Limited-time boost
|27
|1,500
|1,250 Dice Rolls
|28
|300
|Limited-time boost
|29
|400
|Cash
|30
|750
|600 Dice Rolls
|31
|500
|Cash
|32
|1,900
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|33
|600
|Stickers
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|2,500
|1,900 Dice Rolls
|36
|2,000
|Stickers
|37
|1,000
|750 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,200
|Cash
|39
|3,600
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,000
|Limited-time boost
|41
|1,500
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,400
|Cash
Once you unlock all of the Tycoon Fair rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the event's rewards.
