Tycoon Fair is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with dozens of rewards available for players to unlock.

The event started on Monday 15 July 2024 and ends on Thursday 18 July 2024. Players can earn lots of goodies including dice rolls, sticker packs and cash, all of which will come in handy if you're looking to finish one board and move onto the next.

If you want to know what freebies you can get by taking part, then here are all of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair rewards and how you can unlock each one.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair Rewards

The objective of the Tycoon Fair event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get almost 19,000 dice.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 20 Dice Rolls 2 10 Cash 3 15 30 Dice Rolls 4 20 Stickers 5 25 Cash 6 30 35 Dice Rolls 7 30 Limited-time boost 8 150 150 Dice Rolls 9 30 Stickers 10 40 40 Dice Rolls 11 40 Limited-time boost 12 370 350 Dice Rolls 13 50 Cash 14 60 Stickers 15 70 Cash 16 600 550 Dice Rolls 17 90 Cash 18 80 Stickers 19 100 Limited-time boost 20 1,000 900 Dice Rolls 21 120 Cash 22 130 120 Dice Rolls 23 140 Cash 24 600 Stickers 25 230 200 Dice Rolls 26 250 Limited-time boost 27 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls 28 300 Limited-time boost 29 400 Cash 30 750 600 Dice Rolls 31 500 Cash 32 1,900 1,500 Dice Rolls 33 600 Stickers 34 650 Cash 35 2,500 1,900 Dice Rolls 36 2,000 Stickers 37 1,000 750 Dice Rolls 38 1,200 Cash 39 3,600 2,500 Dice Rolls 40 1,000 Limited-time boost 41 1,500 1,000 Dice Rolls 42 1,400 Cash

Once you unlock all of the Tycoon Fair rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the event's rewards.

That's a wrap for our guide to the Tycoon Fair event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.