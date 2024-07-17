Skip to main content

Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair rewards

All the rewards you can get in the Tycoon Fair event.

Artwork for the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair event, showing the Monopoly mascot standing next to an amusement park.
Image credit: Scopely/VG247
Dion Dassanayake avatar
Guide by Dion Dassanayake Contributor
Published on

Tycoon Fair is the latest event to launch in Monopoly Go, with dozens of rewards available for players to unlock.

The event started on Monday 15 July 2024 and ends on Thursday 18 July 2024. Players can earn lots of goodies including dice rolls, sticker packs and cash, all of which will come in handy if you're looking to finish one board and move onto the next.

If you want to know what freebies you can get by taking part, then here are all of the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair rewards and how you can unlock each one.

Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair Rewards

The objective of the Tycoon Fair event that's running during July 2024 is to land on the corner squares. So you'll want to land on the Go, Just Visiting, Free Parking and Go To Jail tiles. If you unlock every single reward tier in the event you will get almost 19,000 dice.

Here are all of the rewards you can get in the Monopoly Go Tycoon Fair event:

Event Level Points Needed Reward
1 5 20 Dice Rolls
2 10 Cash
3 15 30 Dice Rolls
4 20 Stickers
5 25 Cash
6 30 35 Dice Rolls
7 30 Limited-time boost
8 150 150 Dice Rolls
9 30 Stickers
10 40 40 Dice Rolls
11 40 Limited-time boost
12 370 350 Dice Rolls
13 50 Cash
14 60 Stickers
15 70 Cash
16 600 550 Dice Rolls
17 90 Cash
18 80 Stickers
19 100 Limited-time boost
20 1,000 900 Dice Rolls
21 120 Cash
22 130 120 Dice Rolls
23 140 Cash
24 600 Stickers
25 230 200 Dice Rolls
26 250 Limited-time boost
27 1,500 1,250 Dice Rolls
28 300 Limited-time boost
29 400 Cash
30 750 600 Dice Rolls
31 500 Cash
32 1,900 1,500 Dice Rolls
33 600 Stickers
34 650 Cash
35 2,500 1,900 Dice Rolls
36 2,000 Stickers
37 1,000 750 Dice Rolls
38 1,200 Cash
39 3,600 2,500 Dice Rolls
40 1,000 Limited-time boost
41 1,500 1,000 Dice Rolls
42 1,400 Cash

Once you unlock all of the Tycoon Fair rewards listed above, there's also a Big Reward you can get which includes 7,000 dice rolls and a purple sticker pack. Thanks go to the fan-run Monopoly Go Discord for listing all of the event's rewards.

That's a wrap for our guide to the Tycoon Fair event. If you need more help with Monopoly Go, we've also got guides on the next Partner Event and the next Golden Blitz event. We've also got a page that lists the events and tournaments taking place today.

