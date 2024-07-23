Brawl Stars tier list: All Brawlers ranked from best to worst

Brawl Stars is a smash-hit sensation, and not just because it’s popular! This slick and fast-paced Battle Royale pits a huge roster of colorful characters against one another in a variety of different arenas and game types.

In quick-fire matches with your friends and against online opponents, the diverse list of different Brawlers makes for a deceptively deep metagame, with more skill and strategy needed to get the most out of your character than you might expect.

If you thought the art style looked familiar, Brawl Stars is one of the main free-to-play titles from Supercell, the makers of massive Android and iOS games like Squad Busters, Clash Royale and the classic Clash of Clans.

Played from a top-down perspective, Brawl Stars feels like a chaotic mix of Super Bomberman and Vampire Survivors, with a bit of the cutesy action aesthetic of Enter the Gungeon. So it’s sure to tickle the nostalgia strings of old heads searching for that party-play buzz, as well as anyone hungry for bite-sized chunks of competitive combat.

As you take control of one of ten brawlers battling it out to be the last one standing on the map, with suffocating, deadly gas creeping in from every direction, you need to make sure you’re rolling into battle with the best character in your arsenal!

However, when there are dozens of different Brawlers you can play as in Brawl Stars, all of whom wield different weapons, it can be really tough to decide who should make the cut. So, if you're not sure which character to main, our Brawl Stars tier list is here to help - ranking every brawler from best to worst.

Brawl Stars Tier List

Here are our rankings for the best and worst Brawlers in Brawl Stars:

Top-tier

Spike Leon Crow Kit Cordelius Draco Edgar Surge Fang Frank Piper Buzz Sandy Chester Amber Charlie Max Berry Melodie Bibi

Middle-Tier

Lily El Primo Colette Tara Meg Doug Emz Dynamike Squeak Colt Rico Mico Stu Mortis Nita Gray Griff Jessie Shelly 8-Bit Pearl Buster Nani Bo Brock Mandy Mr P Bonnie R T Gene

Low-Tier

Gale Angelo Janet Byron Sprout Belle Bull Willow Grom Chuck Lou Poco Lola Darryl Jacky Bea Otis Maisie Eve Tick Penny Carl Sam Ruffs Ash Gus Hank Pam Barley Rosa

How we made this Brawl Stars Tier List

To create this Brawl Stars Tier List we’ve used the data from IGN Face-Off, collected by our friends at IGN, which pitted every fighter against one another in a one-on-one battle, with members of the Brawl Stars community deciding who they thought was better in each bout.

After hundreds of matches, these Face-offs gave us a definitive ranking of the best fighters in Brawl Stars with the top 20 featuring in the top tier, the 30 below that in the middle tier and the 30 evenly-matched fighters below that in the low tier.

Why are these the best Brawlers in Brawl Stars?

If you were heart-in-mouth that the cactus with a heart for a mouth wouldn’t win out, it was never in doubt! Spike took home the title as the favorite Brawler in Brawl Stars, winning just over 72% of his duels. Spike is what’s called a “glass cannon” character, who has sky-high damage potential, but low health to compensate. This means he’s extremely dangerous in the hands of skilled players who’re good at avoiding damage, one-on-one fights, and lurking at the edge of the action waiting to strike. However, if you team up to face him, he can be overwhelmed because of his low health total.

In second place, winning just over 70% of their duels, was the chameleon kid, Leon. His distinguishing feature is his extremely fast walk speed, which allows him to flit quickly between fights and swoop in to finish off weak enemies with his high damage output. His invisibility super, which lets him blend into the background and stay completely out of sight from enemies, is the perfect tool for stealth attacks, but needs to be used strategically to make the most out of the positional advantage it can offer.

Just 0.3% of Face-Offs won separated the third and fourth placed Brawlers, Crow and Kit. They’re both at their best when paired with other characters, but for different reasons. Crow, for instance, is an interesting character who wields poison-tipped attacks to wear down enemies and support his teammates. Enemies poisoned by Crow’s attacks can’t heal, so he works incredibly well with high-damage Brawlers who can smash through an opponent’s health before they can do anything about it.

Kit on the other hand is all about his Super, where he pounces on either an enemy or ally, which is both a powerful offensive tool and great source of healing for your team. Jumping on a friendly noggin will heal your teammate and allow Kit to fire off strong ranged attacks for a time. Whereas the offensive version stuns and damages an enemy, which is incredibly useful for setting up ambushes and team attacks.

In sixth, the Legendary Brawler Draco is the highest ranked character who lends themselves to a slower, tankier playstyle. The heavy metal knight, referring both to his armor and taste in music, has a lot of different survivability tools that allow him to occupy enemies, either by uppercutting them or absorbing damage. His regular attack deals more damage at long range, encouraging enemies to come closer to him, where he can then activate his Super for a powerful burst of damage.

In seventh place, the Epic-rarity Edgar is the highest ranked non-Legendary Brawler, with the Mythic Fang in ninth place and fellow-Epic Frank rounding out the top ten.

Finally, if you’re a new player looking for a more accessible option, the Rare Brawler El Primo just narrowly missed out on the Top Tier with just over 57% of his duels won, putting him in 22nd place overall. He’s a rock-solid tank with high health and decent damage, making him a good character to learn the game with because you can absorb a few more hits than the riskier - but higher reward - characters towards the top of the tier list.

