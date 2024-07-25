Zenless Zone Zero player takes immersion to another level, playing the game on a CRT

Zenless Zone Zero maintains its iron-grip on the gacha genre and gaming industry as a whole, but while most players are at home having fun on their PCs or mobile phones, one player has taken it to another level. As posted on Reddit, user MiamiUkrainian has managed to get the game running on an old school CRT.

The post, a short video showing the boot-up screen as well a some in-game footage of Sixth Street and a combo trail, sees the game playing on an old Sony television. The reception to the video is pretty much what you'd expect, a combination of jokes and genuine awe at the lengths this one player has gone to to recreate a retro experience for a very retro-inspired gacha.

As for why one would do this? Aside from the obvious cool factor, Zenless Zone Zero is laden with early 2000s tech and callbacks to that era of pop culture and industry. Streets are chock-full of era-appropriate dressing, and the game's exploration missions and Hollow Zero runs have you as the player navigate a collection of CRTs. As such, it's the perfect game to bring over to retro hardware, even if the lengths it would take to actually get it working are certainly beyond this writer's comprehension.

You've got to give it up to gamers who take a swing at a big creative project, one that goes the distance in terms of immersion of just technical apptitude. MiamiUkranian is one such player, and we can only hope they actually continue playing the game on this set-up in the future, even if it is a bit cumbersome compared to modern alternatives.