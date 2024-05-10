When is the next Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go?

Golden Blitz is a special event in Monopoly Go that lets players trade golden stickers five times a day. These stickers usually can't be traded, so Golden Blitz is your only opportunity to do so.

There is a catch though - only two specific golden stickers can be traded in each Golden Blitz event. Scopely also doesn't have a set schedule for when new Golden Blitz events launch, so it can be difficult to keep track of things.

Luckily, we're here to help. We've rounded-up all you need to know about when to expect the next Golden Blitz event in Monopoly Go, plus much more.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

When is the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event?

Golden Blitz events in Monopoly Go don't have a set release schedule, but new ones typically drop every few weeks. The most recent Golden Blitz event happened towards the start of May 2024, so we could get another event later this month.

What was the previous Golden Blitz event?

The previous Golden Blitz event launched on Thursday 2 May 2024 and ended 24 hours later on Friday 3 May 2024. The event lets players trade the All In! and Daydreams stickers.

Each Golden Blitz event only lets players trade two specific stickers. | Image credit: Scopely

How do Golden Blitz events work?

Golden Blitz events let players trade directly with their friends, so they can get rare Stickers and complete Albums. Completing Albums will unlock extra rewards like free dice, cash and new Tokens.

During Golden Blitz events, stickers can only be traded five times per day and only two specific stickers can be traded. How long each Golden Blitz event lasts varies, and we'll update this page with the start and end dates when Scopely announces them.

That's a wrap on our guide to Golden Blitz events in Monopoly Go. If you need more help with the popular app, head to our pages on when is the next Partner Event, when is the next Peg-E event and our list of the events and tournaments taking place today.