8th July, 2022: We checked for new codes.

You can collect a variety of cool creatures with different abilities (known as Doodles) to have as your companions in Doodle World. This is the Roblox equivalent of Pokémon, where you can befriend numerous creatures and then battle them! You also have the option to trade Doodles if you end up with multiples of the same kind, or if there's a specific one you're after.

Doodle World Codes can provide you with different, and extremely useful, items for free. These items often include Roulette Tickets that you can use on the Roulette Wheel to win a random prize or Doodle. They can also give you special or powerful Doodles, who come in handy during fierce battles. The developers, Doodle World Studios, releases codes weekly so make sure to check this page regularly to see what's new!

Working Doodle World Codes

Rollette1 - Free Roulette Ticket

- Free Roulette Ticket 75KLikes - Free Roulette Ticket

- Free Roulette Ticket SpoolCode - 5 Star Twigon

Expired Doodle World Codes

DaGOAT

WowzerRouletteTicket

Lewis

GreaterChain

ImLateLol

ImLateLol2

FreeNeedling

How do I redeem codes in Doodle World?

To redeem codes in Doodle World and claim your rewards, you'll need to follow these simple steps:

Launch Doodle World Click on the 'Menu' button at the bottom of the screen Click on the 'Special Shop' option (it looks like a stack of money) Click the 'Codes' option in the shop menu Enter your chosen code into the text box that appears Hit 'submit' to redeem the code

If you are successful, a small text box will appear at the top of the screen that tells you what your reward is. Also, if you try to redeem an expired code, that text box will notify you too.

